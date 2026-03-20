Hustle for Hope Pickelball Night Auction

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Gift Cert for up to 2 hours of suite time, for up to 8 guests. Includes:1 Free Appetizer OR Flatbreads; Soft Drinks; Club Rental. Gift Cert must be redeemed by Feb 28, 2027.
Starting bid
This ONE of a KIND cutting & charcuterie board will be a stand out in any kitchen! Donated by Zach Young.
Starting bid
Enjoy an evening of tastings (not just wine), food, music & raffles! Tickets are limited, valued at $200 and include:
Starting bid
Tap N Paddles provides a TNP backpack, 1 hour court time + equipment & $50 gift card to Raha! a $190 value!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!