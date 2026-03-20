Blood Cancer United Inc
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Blood Cancer United Inc

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Blood Cancer United Inc

About this event

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Hustle for Hope Pickelball Night Auction

Shot Suite Virtual Sports Pass item
Shot Suite Virtual Sports Pass
$25

Starting bid

Gift Cert for up to 2 hours of suite time, for up to 8 guests. Includes:1 Free Appetizer OR Flatbreads; Soft Drinks; Club Rental. Gift Cert must be redeemed by Feb 28, 2027.

Pickelball Wood Cutting Board item
Pickelball Wood Cutting Board
$10

Starting bid

This ONE of a KIND cutting & charcuterie board will be a stand out in any kitchen! Donated by Zach Young.

2 Tickets Wine About Cancer item
2 Tickets Wine About Cancer
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy an evening of tastings (not just wine), food, music & raffles! Tickets are limited, valued at $200 and include:

  • Unlimited Sampling of 30+ Wines
  • Beer & Signature Cocktails 
  • Food From Local Restaurants 
  • Silent Auction & Raffle
  • Dancing & Entertainment


TNP: Everything Pickelball! pack item
TNP: Everything Pickelball! pack
$50

Starting bid

Tap N Paddles provides a TNP backpack, 1 hour court time + equipment & $50 gift card to Raha! a $190 value!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!