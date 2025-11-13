HTIAA - Austin Chapter

Support RamPAC with HT Croc Charms!

The Ram Pre-Alumni Council (RamPAC) is all about connecting students and alumni, building Ram pride, and giving back to the HT community. Help them reach their goals by grabbing a set of HT Croc Charms — just $20 per pack! Limit 1 per alum.





A limited number have been reserved for HTIAA Austin members and friends.

Submit your payment by November 16, 2025.

Charms will be available for pickup at the January 2026 chapter meeting (or coordinate with Madam President).