Hutcheson Family Cub Scout Fundraiser 2025-2026

Spring Adventure item
Spring Adventure
$10

We have a goal to raise $200 to attend an Spring Adventure Day!


At adventure day I will test our archery skills, zip-line, swim and more.

If you would like to help send us on this epic adventure, we would appreciate it.


https://www.outdooreducationcenter.org/

Bear Hat item
Bear Hat
$28

Cub Scout Hat

Scouts BSA Hat item
Scouts BSA Hat
$28

Cub Scout Hat

Bear item
Bear
$14.50

Neckerchief

Wolf Rank Patch item
Wolf Rank Patch
$3.50

Rank Patch

Webelos Patch item
Webelos Patch
$3.50

Cub Scout Patch

Wolf Parent Pin item
Wolf Parent Pin
$2

Parent Pin

Webelos Parent Pin item
Webelos Parent Pin
$2

Parent Pin

Woggle item
Woggle
$6

Woggle in next years colors

Bike Rodeo Sponsorship item
Bike Rodeo Sponsorship
$1

We have a goal to raise $200 in our Bike Rodeo! I will be learning bike safety, having fun with friends and making laps. Funds raised will go towards our Blue and Gold Banquet Celebration.

If we are the highest fundraiser we can even earn a special prize. Thank you for your support in our Cub Scout Journey.

We would love to have you come cheer me on as well, if you are available to attend our event.

Add a donation for Cub Scout Pack 176

$

