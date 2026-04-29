Hutto Arts Today

Offered by

Hutto Arts Today

About the memberships

Hutto Arts Today's Memberships

Community Member
$50

Valid until July 28, 2027

Supports public art, community events, and student scholarships.

Artist Member
Pay what you can

Valid until July 28, 2027

For artists who want to be part of the Hutto arts community. $50 (or pay what you can).

Supporting Member
$100

Valid until July 28, 2027

Provides additional support to expand community art programs and scholarships.

Advocate Member
$250

Valid until July 28, 2027

Supports larger initiatives including public art, events, and scholarships for local students.

Student Sponsor
$500

Valid until July 28, 2027

Directly helps fund scholarships for local high school seniors pursuing fine arts.

Champion Member
$1,000

Valid until July 28, 2027

Provides major support for public art, community programming, and student scholarships.

Student Member (High School & College)
$15

No expiration

Join a growing community of young creatives in Hutto. Your membership helps fund local art, events, and opportunities—while giving you a way to get involved, connect, and be part of something creative.

Add a donation for Hutto Arts Today

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!