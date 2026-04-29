Hutto Arts Today's Memberships

About the memberships
Valid until July 28, 2027
Supports public art, community events, and student scholarships.
Valid until July 28, 2027
For artists who want to be part of the Hutto arts community. $50 (or pay what you can).
Valid until July 28, 2027
Provides additional support to expand community art programs and scholarships.
Valid until July 28, 2027
Supports larger initiatives including public art, events, and scholarships for local students.
Valid until July 28, 2027
Directly helps fund scholarships for local high school seniors pursuing fine arts.
Valid until July 28, 2027
Provides major support for public art, community programming, and student scholarships.
No expiration
Join a growing community of young creatives in Hutto. Your membership helps fund local art, events, and opportunities—while giving you a way to get involved, connect, and be part of something creative.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!