HVAW Garden Membership

Offered by
About the memberships
Renews monthly
Monthly membership with a garden plot or planter.
Quarterly work days to be announced.
Renews monthly
Quarterly membership with garden plot and access.
Discounted (monthly membership would be $240/year)
Quarterly workdays to be announced.
Valid for one year
Annual membership with garden plot and access.
Discounted (monthly membership would be $240/year)
Quarterly workdays to be announced.
No expiration
Semi Annual membership with garden plot and access.
Note - membership is valid for six months from donation date - it show "no expiration" but thats a Zeffy glitch.
Discounted (monthly membership would be $120/6 mos)
Quarterly workdays to be announced.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!