Hayes Valley Art Works c/o Intersection For The Arts

Offered by

Hayes Valley Art Works c/o Intersection For The Arts

About the memberships

HVAW Garden Membership

Garden Monthly Membership
$20

Renews monthly

Monthly membership with a garden plot or planter.

Quarterly work days to be announced.

Garden Quarterly Membership
$50

Renews monthly

Quarterly membership with garden plot and access.

Discounted (monthly membership would be $240/year)

Quarterly workdays to be announced.

Garden Annual Membership
$200

Valid for one year

Annual membership with garden plot and access.

Discounted (monthly membership would be $240/year)

Quarterly workdays to be announced.

Semi annual membership
$100

No expiration

Semi Annual membership with garden plot and access.

Note - membership is valid for six months from donation date - it show "no expiration" but thats a Zeffy glitch.

Discounted (monthly membership would be $120/6 mos)

Quarterly workdays to be announced.

Add a donation for Hayes Valley Art Works c/o Intersection For The Arts

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!