HVBSA 2026 Opening Day Silent Auction

Give your young athlete the memory of a lifetime with the Honorary Captain Experience! This is the ultimate "behind-the-scenes" opportunity for any softball fan to see the game from the dugout perspective.





The Experience Includes:





The Lineup Exchange: Join the Head Coach at home plate to officially hand over the lineups to the umpires before first pitch.





The Anthem: Stand tall on the field with the team during the National Anthem.





Dugout Access: Hang out with the team in the dugout for the duration of the game, getting a front-row seat to all the action and strategy.





Flexibility: Valid for the regular-season home game of your choice (subject to coach approval).





The Details:





Supervision: A parent or guardian must be present at the field for the duration of the game to supervise the child and assume responsibility.





The "Fun" Factor: This is a fantastic way for a player to feel like a true leader and part of the squad!