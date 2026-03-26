HVBSA 2026 Opening Day Silent Auction

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
Starting bid
1 Month Unlimited Access includes…
Unlimited in-studio group classes
Unlimited livestream classes
Full access to a 500+ class on-demand library
All workshops and member-exclusive events
2 guest passes every month
One private session - yoga or reiki
Complimentary kids yoga class on Saturdays
1 Swag bag loaded with Honor Yoga gear
Starting bid
4, 30 minute One on One Personal Training Sessions
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4 Tickets to any Trenton Thunder Home Game this Season
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4 Tickets to a Somerset Patriot's Game of your choosing + a signed ball from our favorite mascot, Sparky!
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Bring the party to life with this feature-packed karaoke machine that lets you stream music and access endless song choices. You don't want to miss it!
Starting bid
Bryce will provide the winning athlete with a personalized video analysis of their pitching mechanics along with a one-on-one Zoom coaching session.
Starting bid
A signed Bryce Meccage jersey and baseball card
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Give your athlete the chance to join the Hopewell Valley Bulldogs for an unforgettable season of teamwork, discipline, and hometown pride. This voucher covers the full registration fees for one player for the upcoming 2026 Fall Season.
What’s Included:
Full Season Registration: Valid for Tackle (8U–14U) or Flag Football divisions.
Top-Tier Equipment: Use of league-provided professional-grade helmet, shoulder pads, and game jersey.
Expert Coaching: Training in fundamentals, sportsmanship, and safety-first techniques.
Community Connection: Join a long-standing local tradition with home games played right here in the Valley.
Starting bid
Fuel their love for the game with a free registration for the Hopewell Valley Baseball & Softball Association (HVBSA) 2026 Fall Season. Fall Ball is the perfect time for players to sharpen their skills, try new positions, and enjoy the game in a relaxed, developmental environment.
What’s Included:
Full Fall Season Registration: Valid for any baseball or softball recreation division.
Open to All Skill Levels: From T-Ball (ages 4–6) up through Babe Ruth (ages 13–16).
Skill Development: A focus on fundamentals, player growth, and teamwork without the pressure of the primary spring season.
Starting bid
One month of unlimited classes at Jazzercise Pennington and an assortment of gear to help you get moving!
Starting bid
Give your camper the ultimate summer experience with this versatile gift certificate to Firefly Camp. Whether you are looking to secure a spot for a brand-new week of memories or want to treat your camper to delicious, hassle-free meals, this item has you covered.
Your Winning Bid Includes:
Flexible Credit: Valid toward a new camp registration fee or for use at the on-site camp lunch program.
The Firefly Experience: Known for fostering friendship and fun, Firefly Camp offers a safe, engaging environment for kids to thrive.
Parent Perk: Skip the morning lunch-packing routine by applying this toward their professional on-site meal service!
Starting bid
Give your camper the ultimate summer experience with this versatile gift certificate to Firefly Camp. Whether you are looking to secure a spot for a brand-new week of memories or want to treat your camper to delicious, hassle-free meals, this item has you covered.
Your Winning Bid Includes:
Flexible Credit: Valid toward a new camp registration fee or for use at the on-site camp lunch program.
The Firefly Experience: Known for fostering friendship and fun, Firefly Camp offers a safe, engaging environment for kids to thrive.
Parent Perk: Skip the morning lunch-packing routine by applying this toward their professional on-site meal service!
Starting bid
PAPATUI is an award-winning men’s care brand by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, built on cleaner, hard-working ingredients and dermatologist-tested formulas made to fit seamlessly into a guy’s daily routine.
Explore the full lineup - from face and body care to hair and deodorant - featuring #1 selling face care products and luxury-inspired scents designed to keep you feeling fresh, confident, and ready year-round.
Starting bid
Give your young athlete the memory of a lifetime with the Honorary Captain Experience! This is the ultimate "behind-the-scenes" opportunity for any softball fan to see the game from the dugout perspective.
The Experience Includes:
The Lineup Exchange: Join the Head Coach at home plate to officially hand over the lineups to the umpires before first pitch.
The Anthem: Stand tall on the field with the team during the National Anthem.
Dugout Access: Hang out with the team in the dugout for the duration of the game, getting a front-row seat to all the action and strategy.
Flexibility: Valid for the regular-season home game of your choice (subject to coach approval).
The Details:
Supervision: A parent or guardian must be present at the field for the duration of the game to supervise the child and assume responsibility.
The "Fun" Factor: This is a fantastic way for a player to feel like a true leader and part of the squad!
Starting bid
Give your young athlete the memory of a lifetime with the Honorary Captain Experience! This is the ultimate "behind-the-scenes" opportunity for any baseball fan to see the game from the dugout perspective.
The Experience Includes:
The Lineup Exchange: Join the Head Coach at home plate to officially hand over the lineups to the umpires before first pitch.
The Anthem: Stand tall on the field with the team during the National Anthem.
Dugout Access: Hang out with the team in the dugout for the duration of the game, getting a front-row seat to all the action and strategy.
Flexibility: Valid for the regular-season home game of your choice (subject to coach approval).
The Details:
Supervision: A parent or guardian must be present at the field for the duration of the game to supervise the child and assume responsibility.
The "Fun" Factor: This is a fantastic way for a player to feel like a true leader and part of the squad!
Starting bid
100 Holiday envelopes addressed
in calligraphy to your Family & Friends
Starting bid
Get fresh swag for the season! Includes bag, bat and glove. Sized for 10U and under.
Starting bid
Dinner, dessert, and zero dishes! Enjoy a classic meal with the family at Applebee’s, then head over to Rita’s for a refreshing Italian Ice or a signature Gelati. It’s the perfect recipe for a stress-free night of delicious fun.
This bundle includes:
$50 Applebee's Gift Card: Hand-crafted burgers, pasta, and neighborhood favorites.
Rita's Water Ice Gift Card: The coolest treats in town to end your evening on a sweet note.
Starting bid
Dinner, dessert, and zero dishes! Enjoy a classic meal with the family at Applebee’s, then head over to Rita’s for a refreshing Italian Ice or a signature Gelati. It’s the perfect recipe for a stress-free night of delicious fun.
This bundle includes:
$50 Applebee's Gift Card: Hand-crafted burgers, pasta, and neighborhood favorites.
Rita's Water Ice Gift Card: The coolest treats in town to end your evening on a sweet note.
Starting bid
$150 Dicks gift card donated by the PBA! Two winners!
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