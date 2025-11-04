VIRTUAL HVC Christmas Market 2025

Serving Size: 20 frozen cocktail piroshki per bag.





Do you have guests coming over and you need a quick and delicious “zakuska” (zəˈko͞oskə) Russian hors d'oeuvre? Mini-sized (just larger than your thumb) baked piroshki to the rescue. Pop these pre-cooked goodies into your oven straight from the freezer and we promise your home will smell divine and you will impress your guests. Serve with a few dipping sauces (sour cream or siracha come to mind) to amp up the experience.





What is it? Piroshki (pi-ˈrōsh-kē) are Russian baked or fried boat-shaped buns with a variety of fillings. Pirozhki are a popular street food and comfort food in Russia and a stereotypical part of Russian culture. These happen to be baked and are hors d’oeuvre sized.





Ingredients: Dough: Flour, butter, eggs, cream cheese, sugar, salt. Filling: Ground beef, onions, oil, beef broth, flour, salt, pepper