VIRTUAL HVC Christmas Market 2025

Offered by
About this shop
Serving Size: 20 frozen cocktail piroshki per bag.
Do you have guests coming over and you need a quick and delicious “zakuska” (zəˈko͞oskə) Russian hors d'oeuvre? Mini-sized (just larger than your thumb) baked piroshki to the rescue. Pop these pre-cooked goodies into your oven straight from the freezer and we promise your home will smell divine and you will impress your guests. Serve with a few dipping sauces (sour cream or siracha come to mind) to amp up the experience.
What is it? Piroshki (pi-ˈrōsh-kē) are Russian baked or fried boat-shaped buns with a variety of fillings. Pirozhki are a popular street food and comfort food in Russia and a stereotypical part of Russian culture. These happen to be baked and are hors d’oeuvre sized.
Ingredients: Dough: Flour, butter, eggs, cream cheese, sugar, salt. Filling: Ground beef, onions, oil, beef broth, flour, salt, pepper
Serving Size: 32oz frozen soup; 3 - 4 servings.
Is it chilly outside? Warm up this hearty soup and top with a dollup of sour cream and you will begin to warm up from the inside out with this famous, hearty and way too good for you soup. Being hit by a heat wave? Just blitz it cold out of the fridge and enjoy the Russian version of gazpacho (don't forget the sour cream).
What is it? Borscht (bôrSHt) is quintessentially Russian (or, some will argue, Ukrainian). A single bowl of the ruby-red beetroot soup, served with a ladleful of smetana (sour cream), a dash of fresh dill and a hunk of black bread conjures up images of snow capped onion domes. This particular Borscht is so hearty, you can even add a little broth when you re-heat it!
Ingredients: Soup base is beet water (all vegan). Cabbage, beets, carrots, celery, garlic, cilantro, parsley, lemon, tomato paste, dill, salt and pepper.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!