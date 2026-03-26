HVVFC Hall Rental

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Security Deposit for the rental of the fire hall.
This amount is refundable, provided that the hall is left in a clean, undamaged condition. The costs to repair and clean the hall to return it to a serviceable condition will be deducted from this amount.
This security deposit does not indemnify the renter from being responsible for additional charges related to damage / cleaning.
Security deposits will be returned via paper check within 45 days after the hall rental date.
Fee for rental of the fire hall for non members.
Only make a payment using this method after making arrangements with the hall rental coordinator. Payments made without making arrangements could be subject to forfeiture and be considered a donation to Huntington Valley Volunteer Fire Company.
Making a payment here does not reserve your date. Please reach out to the hall rental coordinator to reserve your date.
Fee for rental of the fire hall for members.
Only make a payment using this method after making arrangements with the hall rental coordinator. Payments made without making arrangements could be subject to forfeiture and be considered a donation to Huntington Valley Volunteer Fire Company.
Making a payment here does not reserve your date. Please reach out to the hall rental coordinator to reserve your date.
Fee for rental of the fire hall for probational members.
Only make a payment using this method after making arrangements with the hall rental coordinator. Payments made without making arrangements could be subject to forfeiture and be considered a donation to Huntington Valley Volunteer Fire Company.
Making a payment here does not reserve your date. Please reach out to the hall rental coordinator to reserve your date.
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