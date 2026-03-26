HVVFC Hall Rental

Security Deposit for the rental of the fire hall.

This amount is refundable, provided that the hall is left in a clean, undamaged condition. The costs to repair and clean the hall to return it to a serviceable condition will be deducted from this amount.

This security deposit does not indemnify the renter from being responsible for additional charges related to damage / cleaning.

Security deposits will be returned via paper check within 45 days after the hall rental date.