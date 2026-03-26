Huntington Valley Volunteer Fire Company

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Huntington Valley Volunteer Fire Company

HVVFC Hall Rental

1013 PA-239

Shickshinny, PA 18655, USA

Security Deposit
$100

Security Deposit for the rental of the fire hall.

This amount is refundable, provided that the hall is left in a clean, undamaged condition. The costs to repair and clean the hall to return it to a serviceable condition will be deducted from this amount.

This security deposit does not indemnify the renter from being responsible for additional charges related to damage / cleaning.

Security deposits will be returned via paper check within 45 days after the hall rental date.

Hall Rental - Non-Member
$250

Fee for rental of the fire hall for non members.


Only make a payment using this method after making arrangements with the hall rental coordinator. Payments made without making arrangements could be subject to forfeiture and be considered a donation to Huntington Valley Volunteer Fire Company.


Making a payment here does not reserve your date. Please reach out to the hall rental coordinator to reserve your date.

Hall Rental - Member
$50

Fee for rental of the fire hall for members.


Only make a payment using this method after making arrangements with the hall rental coordinator. Payments made without making arrangements could be subject to forfeiture and be considered a donation to Huntington Valley Volunteer Fire Company.


Making a payment here does not reserve your date. Please reach out to the hall rental coordinator to reserve your date.

Hall Rental - Probational Member
$125

Fee for rental of the fire hall for probational members.


Only make a payment using this method after making arrangements with the hall rental coordinator. Payments made without making arrangements could be subject to forfeiture and be considered a donation to Huntington Valley Volunteer Fire Company.


Making a payment here does not reserve your date. Please reach out to the hall rental coordinator to reserve your date.

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