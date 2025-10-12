HWA Pink Feathered Ladies Crawl Sponsorships

“Lead the way for women to rise.”
“Fuel ambition, fund empowerment.”
“Small business, big heart.”
Together, we rise.
For fellow community non-profits who share our passion for empowering women — join us as an event partner, no fee required! Let’s lift each other up while lifting others.
Includes:
Because when women-supporting-women organizations come together, magic happens. 🌟
Your goods. Your services. Your impact.
Your donated item will shine in our Silent Auction for Empowerment, helping us reach our $5,000 goal!
Includes:
Examples: gift baskets, experiences, art, spa certificates, event tickets, or handmade items
🕓 Important: Silent auction items must be ready for pickup by November 3, 2025, by an HWA member.
Please email us at [email protected] or reach out to your HWA representative to schedule a pick up.
Give back while you do business!
Local businesses, this one’s for you! Donate a percentage of your sales (3–7 PM on November 8th) to the Anne Cano Women’s Empowerment Grant — and show your customers that your brand stands for community and empowerment.
Includes:
Whether it’s 5% or 50%, every dollar makes a difference — and we’ll celebrate your generosity in pink-powered style! 💖
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!