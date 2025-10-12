HWA Pink Feathered Ladies Crawl Sponsorships

3333 Co Rd 119

Hutto, TX 78634, USA

Changemaking Sponsor
$500

“Lead the way for women to rise.”

  • 1 swag bag
  • 2 complimentary Craft & Create tickets (link will be sent separately  to choose Craft options)
  • Sponsor spotlight in one pre-event social media post
Empowerment Sponsor
$250

“Fuel ambition, fund empowerment.”

  • 1 swag bag
  • 1 complimentary Craft & Create ticket (link will be sent separately to choose Craft options)
  • Sponsor spotlight in one pre-event social media post
Community Sponser
$50

“Small business, big heart.”

  • Sponsor spotlight in one pre-event social media post
Non-Profit Partner - Free
Free

Together, we rise.
For fellow community non-profits who share our passion for empowering women — join us as an event partner, no fee required! Let’s lift each other up while lifting others.

Includes:

  • Option to provide informational materials or resources at the event
  • Networking opportunities with local businesses and community leaders
  • Shared spotlight on HWA’s social media for community collaboration

Because when women-supporting-women organizations come together, magic happens. 🌟

Silent Auction Sponsor – $50+ Value
Free

Your goods. Your services. Your impact.
Your donated item will shine in our Silent Auction for Empowerment, helping us reach our $5,000 goal!

Includes:

  • Logo or name on auction listing (if applicable)

Examples: gift baskets, experiences, art, spa certificates, event tickets, or handmade items


🕓 Important: Silent auction items must be ready for pickup by November 3, 2025, by an HWA member.

Please email us at [email protected] or reach out to your HWA representative to schedule a pick up.

Percentage of Sales Sponsor – Event Day Partner
Free

Give back while you do business!

Local businesses, this one’s for you! Donate a percentage of your sales (3–7 PM on November 8th) to the Anne Cano Women’s Empowerment Grant — and show your customers that your brand stands for community and empowerment.

Includes:

  • Optional on-site vendor presence or signage

Whether it’s 5% or 50%, every dollar makes a difference — and we’ll celebrate your generosity in pink-powered style! 💖

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!