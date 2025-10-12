HWA Pink Feathered Ladies Crawl Sponsorships

Together, we rise.

For fellow community non-profits who share our passion for empowering women — join us as an event partner, no fee required! Let’s lift each other up while lifting others.

Includes:

Option to provide informational materials or resources at the event

Networking opportunities with local businesses and community leaders

Shared spotlight on HWA’s social media for community collaboration

Because when women-supporting-women organizations come together, magic happens. 🌟