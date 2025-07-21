HWC Sponsorship Campaign

- Includes all All-State benefits
- Naming sponsor for the annual Black and Teal Match supporting the Darren Hankins Memorial Scholarship. Example: if the Dooly Noted law firm was the All-American sponsor it would be called the Hickory Black and Teal Match presented by Dooly Noted.
- Includes sponsorships for four Hickory Wrestler of the Week social media posts.
- Includes all All-Region benefits.
- Premium ad space on back of camp shirt and season banner.
- Shout out to all camp attendees and at the Black and Teal match.
- Includes sponsorships for two Hickory Wrestler of the Week social media posts.
- An 8”x10” plaque.
- Includes all City Championships benefits.
- Logo on camp t-shirts.
- Premium seating at the Black and Teal fundraiser.
- A table during camp check-in to engage with camper families.
- Includes All-City benefits.
- Personalized shout out on HWC social media platforms.
- Sponsor name on Camp T-shirts, season banner and website.
- Promotional material in wrestler swag bags.
- Name on season banner and website.
- Includes City Championships level benefits above.
- HWC will schedule a post-event gathering at your establishment.
- Social media post following event.
