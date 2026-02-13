Ho-ho-kus-waldwick Cooperative Nursery School
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Ho-ho-kus-waldwick Cooperative Nursery School
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Auction Items

Front Row at 4s Graduation - Bachani item
Front Row at 4s Graduation - Bachani
$150

Starting bid

4 front row seats at 4s graduation in June 2026

Front Row at 4s Graduation - Williams item
Front Row at 4s Graduation - Williams
$150

Starting bid

4 front row seats at 4s graduation in June 2026

Director for the Day item
Director for the Day
$50

Starting bid

Teacher for the Day - Blanz 3s item
Teacher for the Day - Blanz 3s
$50

Starting bid

Teacher for the Day - Chacon 3s item
Teacher for the Day - Chacon 3s
$50

Starting bid

Teacher for the Day - Ferraioli 3s item
Teacher for the Day - Ferraioli 3s
$50

Starting bid

Teacher for the Day - Bachani 4s item
Teacher for the Day - Bachani 4s
$50

Starting bid

Teacher for the Day - Williams 4s item
Teacher for the Day - Williams 4s
$50

Starting bid

Ice Cream with Mrs. Harris item
Ice Cream with Mrs. Harris
$50

Starting bid

Ice Cream with Mrs. Blanz item
Ice Cream with Mrs. Blanz
$50

Starting bid

Ice Cream with Mrs. Chacon item
Ice Cream with Mrs. Chacon
$50

Starting bid

Ice Cream with Mrs. Ferraioli item
Ice Cream with Mrs. Ferraioli
$50

Starting bid

Ice Cream with Mrs. Bachani item
Ice Cream with Mrs. Bachani
$50

Starting bid

Ice Cream with Mrs. Williams item
Ice Cream with Mrs. Williams
$50

Starting bid

Croissants with Madame MacLaren item
Croissants with Madame MacLaren
$50

Starting bid

Mrs. Harris' 2s class M/W/F: "Oh, The Places We'll Go" item
Mrs. Harris' 2s class M/W/F: "Oh, The Places We'll Go"
$100

Starting bid

This canvas represents the beginning of their journey, each in their own unique way. Each child's fingerprints represent a hot air balloon to aid in their adventures.

Mrs. Harris' 2s class T/Th: "Finding Our Wings" item
Mrs. Harris' 2s class T/Th: "Finding Our Wings"
$100

Starting bid

This canvas represents the growth of each child over the past year. Starting with their fingerprint caterpillar and culminating in their transformation to their unique beautiful fingerprint butterfly.

Mrs. Blanz's 3s: "Friendship Tree" item
Mrs. Blanz's 3s: "Friendship Tree"
$100

Starting bid

Each class created a colorful backdrop of leaves on a tree with their precious fingerprints. Each child's handwritten name and fingerprints are featured along the perimeter of their magnificent tree.

Mrs. Chacon's 3s: "Friendship Tree" item
Mrs. Chacon's 3s: "Friendship Tree"
$100

Starting bid

Each class created a colorful backdrop of leaves on a tree with their precious fingerprints. Each child's handwritten name and fingerprints are featured along the perimeter of their magnificent tree.

Mrs. Ferraioli's 3s: "Friendship Tree" item
Mrs. Ferraioli's 3s: "Friendship Tree"
$100

Starting bid

Each class created a colorful backdrop of leaves on a tree with their precious fingerprints. Each child's handwritten name and fingerprints are featured along the perimeter of their magnificent tree.

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