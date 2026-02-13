Auction Items

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4 front row seats at 4s graduation in June 2026
Starting bid
4 front row seats at 4s graduation in June 2026
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
This canvas represents the beginning of their journey, each in their own unique way. Each child's fingerprints represent a hot air balloon to aid in their adventures.
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This canvas represents the growth of each child over the past year. Starting with their fingerprint caterpillar and culminating in their transformation to their unique beautiful fingerprint butterfly.
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Each class created a colorful backdrop of leaves on a tree with their precious fingerprints. Each child's handwritten name and fingerprints are featured along the perimeter of their magnificent tree.
Starting bid
Each class created a colorful backdrop of leaves on a tree with their precious fingerprints. Each child's handwritten name and fingerprints are featured along the perimeter of their magnificent tree.
Starting bid
Each class created a colorful backdrop of leaves on a tree with their precious fingerprints. Each child's handwritten name and fingerprints are featured along the perimeter of their magnificent tree.
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