Hmong American Center Inc

Hosted by

Hmong American Center Inc

About this event

HWF 2026 Stage Payment Registration ONLY

602 E Kent St

Wausau, WI 54403, USA

Dance Competition Registration : Elite
$150

Division 1: Elite (13 years and older)

Payment includes Registration fee plus refundable Security Deposit ($50).

Deadline to register and pay = Sunday July 5th at 11:59pm

Orientation = Wednesday July 8th at 6pm CST Virtual

Dance Competition Registration : Mini Elite
$110

Division 2: Mini-Elite (12 years and younger)

Payment includes Registration fee plus refundable Security Deposit ($50).

Deadline to register and pay = Sunday July 5th at 11:59pm

Orientation = Wednesday July 8th at 6pm CST Virtual

SOLO Singing Competition Registration
$40

DEADLINE for Registration is July 1, 2025. SOLO: Open to all ages and experienced vocalists, including those from outside Wisconsin.

Making a payment ONLY does not complete your registration!

DUET Singing Competition Registration
$60

DEADLINE for Registration is July 5TH, 2026. SILVER-TIER: Open to all ages and experienced vocalists, including those from outside Wisconsin.

Making a payment ONLY does not complete your registration!

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