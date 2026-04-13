HWF 2026 Stage Payment Registration ONLY

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About this event
Division 1: Elite (13 years and older)
Payment includes Registration fee plus refundable Security Deposit ($50).
Deadline to register and pay = Sunday July 5th at 11:59pm
Orientation = Wednesday July 8th at 6pm CST Virtual
Division 2: Mini-Elite (12 years and younger)
Payment includes Registration fee plus refundable Security Deposit ($50).
Deadline to register and pay = Sunday July 5th at 11:59pm
Orientation = Wednesday July 8th at 6pm CST Virtual
DEADLINE for Registration is July 1, 2025. SOLO: Open to all ages and experienced vocalists, including those from outside Wisconsin.
Making a payment ONLY does not complete your registration!
DEADLINE for Registration is July 5TH, 2026. SILVER-TIER: Open to all ages and experienced vocalists, including those from outside Wisconsin.
Making a payment ONLY does not complete your registration!
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