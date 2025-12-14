HWH Rescue's Shadow Auction

Pam Knapp, long-time supporter and accomplished artist, created this stunning 16" x 16" original acrylic painting that captures Shadow in all her glory: the gentle eye that has seen hardship and hope, the spirit that refused to give up, the dignity she carries today.





This isn't just a painting; it's a testament to what's possible when a community refuses to give up on a horse in need.





ONE-OF-A-KIND





This is the only original. Freshly painted. Never to be replicated. When you bid on this piece, you're bidding on Shadow's legacy and your role in creating it.



