Horses Without Humans Rescue Organization

Hosted by

Horses Without Humans Rescue Organization

About this event

Sales closed

HWH Rescue's Shadow Auction

Pick-up location

6191 N US HWY 129 Bell, FL 32619

Against All Odds: Shadow item
Against All Odds: Shadow
$200

Starting bid

Pam Knapp, long-time supporter and accomplished artist, created this stunning 16" x 16" original acrylic painting that captures Shadow in all her glory: the gentle eye that has seen hardship and hope, the spirit that refused to give up, the dignity she carries today.


This isn't just a painting; it's a testament to what's possible when a community refuses to give up on a horse in need.


ONE-OF-A-KIND


This is the only original. Freshly painted. Never to be replicated. When you bid on this piece, you're bidding on Shadow's legacy and your role in creating it.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!