HWH Rescue's Shadow Auction

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6191 N US HWY 129 Bell, FL 32619
Starting bid
Pam Knapp, long-time supporter and accomplished artist, created this stunning 16" x 16" original acrylic painting that captures Shadow in all her glory: the gentle eye that has seen hardship and hope, the spirit that refused to give up, the dignity she carries today.
This isn't just a painting; it's a testament to what's possible when a community refuses to give up on a horse in need.
ONE-OF-A-KIND
This is the only original. Freshly painted. Never to be replicated. When you bid on this piece, you're bidding on Shadow's legacy and your role in creating it.
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