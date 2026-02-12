HWLL Sponsorship 2026

- 3X5 Banner displayed on all three HWLL playing fields - Half page ad in our yearbook - Listing in sponsor section of the website with link to your website (if provided) - Recognition through Huntington West Little League social media - Equipment is: 3 Dozen Practice Balls and Bucket, Catchers Glove, Catchers Set (mask, throat guard, chest protector, leg guards), Batting Helmet, Equipment Bag, Tee, Hitting Net, Clipboard, Pitch Counter, Scorekeeper Book. (note some equipment is not needed for some teams)