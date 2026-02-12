HWLL Sponsorship 2026

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About this event
- 3X5 Banner displayed on playing field - Business card size ad in our yearbook - Listing in sponsor section of the website with link to your website (if provided) - Recognition through Huntington West Little League social media
- 3X5 Banner displayed on one playing field - Quarter page ad in our yearbook - Listing in sponsor section of the website with link to your website (if provided) - Recognition through Huntington West Little League social media
- 3X5 Banner displayed on all three HWLL playing fields - Half page ad in our yearbook - Listing in sponsor section of the website with link to your website (if provided) - Recognition through Huntington West Little League social media
- 3X5 Banner displayed on all three HWLL playing fields - Half page ad in our yearbook - Listing in sponsor section of the website with link to your website (if provided) - Recognition through Huntington West Little League social media - Equipment is: 3 Dozen Practice Balls and Bucket, Catchers Glove, Catchers Set (mask, throat guard, chest protector, leg guards), Batting Helmet, Equipment Bag, Tee, Hitting Net, Clipboard, Pitch Counter, Scorekeeper Book. (note some equipment is not needed for some teams)
- “Your Business Name or Logo” Placed above dugout - Dugout naming rights for 2 years for one dugout on one field - Half page ad in our yearbook - Listing in sponsor section of the website with link to your website (if provided) - Recognition through Huntington West Little League social media - 3X5 Banner displayed on playing field
- “Your Business Name or Logo” Placed above our Snack Shack - Snack Shack naming rights for 2 years - Full page ad in our yearbook - Listing in sponsor section of the website with link to your website (if provided) - Recognition through Huntington West Little League social media - 3X5 Banner displayed on playing field
- “Your Business Name or Logo” Placed under scoreboard - Scoreboard naming rights for 2 years of one field - Full page ad in our yearbook - Listing in sponsor section of the website with link to your website (if provided) - Recognition through Huntington West Little League social media - 3X5 Banner displayed on playing field
- Field Named after you. “Your Business Field” Placed near top of fence behind home plate - Field naming rights for 2 years of one field - Full page ad in our yearbook - Listing in sponsor section of the website with link to your website (if provided) - Recognition through Huntington West Little League social media - 3X5 Banner displayed on playing field
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