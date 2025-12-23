Hwma Np

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Hwma Np

About this shop

HWMA Pro Shop

HWMA Nike Therma-fit Athletic Hoodie item
HWMA Nike Therma-fit Athletic Hoodie
$89

Available in Grey or Blue.

Training Tee - Athlete Black item
Training Tee - Athlete Black
$35

Moisture wicking tee, wearable on the mats and off.

Training Tee - Competitor Orange item
Training Tee - Competitor Orange
$35

Moisture wicking tee. Wearable on the mats only by our competitors, Anyone can buy one to help rep the community and support our competitive athletes!

Training Tee - Leader Teal item
Training Tee - Leader Teal
$35

Moisture wicking tee. Wearable on the mats only by our Leadership Team & Staff.

Training Tee - Camper Blue & Camper Red item
Training Tee - Camper Blue & Camper Red
$35

Moisture wicking tee. Wearable on the mats only by our After School & Summer Camp Program athletes. Summer Camp athletes are separated into Red & Blue teams depending on age. Staff will assist you in selecting the correct color.

HWMA Long Sleeve - Support Gray
$45

Not for in class use, this is a comfortable and breathable athletic long sleeve ideal for training outside of the studio.

HWMA Cap
$35

Available in Black or Gray.

HWMA Beanie
$35

Fleece Lined Beanie for the cold weather! Black Only.

Uniform - White w/ White V Neck
$75

Provided by Tusah, the US Olympic Team Provider. This is the default uniform for all Color Belt athletes.

Uniform - White w/ Black V Neck
$75

Provided by Tusah, the US Olympic Team Provider. This is the default uniform for all Black Belt athletes.

Uniform - Black w/ Black V Neck
$75

Provided by Tusah, the US Olympic Team Provider. This uniform option is available for all athletes regardless of rank.

Uniform - Competition Sparring
$135

Provided by Tusah, the US Olympic Team Provider. For Competitors & those who want an ultra light uniform for comfort and mobility. This item may have to be ordered, please allow 2-3 weeks for arrival.

Uniform - Competition Poomsae
$135

Provided by Tusah, the US Olympic Team Provider. For Competitors who specialize in poomsae. This item may have to be ordered, please allow 2-3 weeks for arrival.

Forearm Pads
$40

Provided by Tusah, the US Olympic Team Provider. Required by White Stripe ranks & above.

Shin & Instep Pads
$50

Provided by Tusah, the US Olympic Team Provider. Required by White Stripe ranks & above.

Chest Protector
$75

Provided by Tusah, the US Olympic Team Provider. Required by Green Belt ranks & above.

Head Gear
$50

Provided by Tusah, the US Olympic Team Provider. Required by Green Belt ranks & above.

Sparring Gloves
$45

Provided by Tusah, the US Olympic Team Provider. For Competitors & those who want a little extra hand protection.

Sparring Socks
$45

Provided by Tusah, the US Olympic Team Provider. For Competitors & those who want more form fitting foot protection.

Face Shield
$35

Provided by Tusah, the US Olympic Team Provider. For Competitors & those who want a little extra face protection. Attaches to the Hear Gear.

HWMA Equipment Backpack
$45

Provided by Tusah, the US Olympic Team Provider. For anyone who wants a bag specifically designed to hold your sparring gear!

HWMA Equipment Duffle Bag
$55

Provided by Tusah, the US Olympic Team Provider. For those who want even more room for both sparring gear any any other equipment. Ideal for Competitors.

Belt - Color Belts & Heroes
$35

If you've lost your previous belt or have out grown it. you can purchase a replacement belt here!

Belt - Poom / Dan
$55

If you've lost your previous belt or have out grown it. you can purchase a replacement belt here! Black Belt ranks require embroidery, so please contact the studio with your name etc. to be placed on the belt.

Private Rank Exam
$55

Group exams are ran bi-monthly at no cost. However if an athlete is unable to attend, they may instead choose to attempt a private exam. After purchasing, contact the studio via email to schedule a time for the exam.

Training Compression Tee
$35

Compression style training tee. Wearable in class.

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