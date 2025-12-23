HWMA Pro Shop

About this shop
Available in Grey or Blue.
Moisture wicking tee, wearable on the mats and off.
Moisture wicking tee. Wearable on the mats only by our competitors, Anyone can buy one to help rep the community and support our competitive athletes!
Moisture wicking tee. Wearable on the mats only by our Leadership Team & Staff.
Moisture wicking tee. Wearable on the mats only by our After School & Summer Camp Program athletes. Summer Camp athletes are separated into Red & Blue teams depending on age. Staff will assist you in selecting the correct color.
Not for in class use, this is a comfortable and breathable athletic long sleeve ideal for training outside of the studio.
Available in Black or Gray.
Fleece Lined Beanie for the cold weather! Black Only.
Provided by Tusah, the US Olympic Team Provider. This is the default uniform for all Color Belt athletes.
Provided by Tusah, the US Olympic Team Provider. This is the default uniform for all Black Belt athletes.
Provided by Tusah, the US Olympic Team Provider. This uniform option is available for all athletes regardless of rank.
Provided by Tusah, the US Olympic Team Provider. For Competitors & those who want an ultra light uniform for comfort and mobility. This item may have to be ordered, please allow 2-3 weeks for arrival.
Provided by Tusah, the US Olympic Team Provider. For Competitors who specialize in poomsae. This item may have to be ordered, please allow 2-3 weeks for arrival.
Provided by Tusah, the US Olympic Team Provider. Required by White Stripe ranks & above.
Provided by Tusah, the US Olympic Team Provider. Required by White Stripe ranks & above.
Provided by Tusah, the US Olympic Team Provider. Required by Green Belt ranks & above.
Provided by Tusah, the US Olympic Team Provider. Required by Green Belt ranks & above.
Provided by Tusah, the US Olympic Team Provider. For Competitors & those who want a little extra hand protection.
Provided by Tusah, the US Olympic Team Provider. For Competitors & those who want more form fitting foot protection.
Provided by Tusah, the US Olympic Team Provider. For Competitors & those who want a little extra face protection. Attaches to the Hear Gear.
Provided by Tusah, the US Olympic Team Provider. For anyone who wants a bag specifically designed to hold your sparring gear!
Provided by Tusah, the US Olympic Team Provider. For those who want even more room for both sparring gear any any other equipment. Ideal for Competitors.
If you've lost your previous belt or have out grown it. you can purchase a replacement belt here!
If you've lost your previous belt or have out grown it. you can purchase a replacement belt here! Black Belt ranks require embroidery, so please contact the studio with your name etc. to be placed on the belt.
Group exams are ran bi-monthly at no cost. However if an athlete is unable to attend, they may instead choose to attempt a private exam. After purchasing, contact the studio via email to schedule a time for the exam.
Compression style training tee. Wearable in class.
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