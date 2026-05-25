HWOPS 2026 Regatta Silent Auction

Say aloha to an evening of food, music, and dance of the islands! You and your guests will be treated to an island-style luau that includes Polynesian cultural performances and island cuisine - brought directly to you. Enjoy a catered meal for 20 of your closest friends or family, featuring kalua pork, chicken, lomi salmon, macaroni salad, tossed salad, chicken long rice noodles, and white rice. This experience is perfect for a summer get together or holiday party. This package is valued at $1500.





Note: 1) This event must be held within the greater Seattle area, Everett, Kirkland, Bellevue, Redmond, Kent or Tacoma area. 2) Must be redeemed within a year of purchase. 3) Redemption is dependent on the performer’s schedule and may require flexibility from the winning bidder. The winning bidder acknowledges that availability is restricted and agrees to coordinate scheduling within the donor’s offered timeframes.