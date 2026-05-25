HWOPS 2026 Regatta Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Koa and Mango wood Chess set featuring custom handcrafted Hawaiian pieces made by Hilo Master Craftsman Jeff Gomes. This unique take on a Chess set is a collector's item with Hawaiian Ali'i as Kings and Queens, Koa Warriors as Pawns, and Sharks as Knights. Estimated Value = $700.
Starting bid
Say aloha to an evening of food, music, and dance of the islands! You and your guests will be treated to an island-style luau that includes Polynesian cultural performances and island cuisine - brought directly to you. Enjoy a catered meal for 20 of your closest friends or family, featuring kalua pork, chicken, lomi salmon, macaroni salad, tossed salad, chicken long rice noodles, and white rice. This experience is perfect for a summer get together or holiday party. This package is valued at $1500.
Note: 1) This event must be held within the greater Seattle area, Everett, Kirkland, Bellevue, Redmond, Kent or Tacoma area. 2) Must be redeemed within a year of purchase. 3) Redemption is dependent on the performer’s schedule and may require flexibility from the winning bidder. The winning bidder acknowledges that availability is restricted and agrees to coordinate scheduling within the donor’s offered timeframes.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!