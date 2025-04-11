HXNE 2025 - Worcester Area

Open to friends, family and the general public, the Saturday night show is an event not to be missed. Curtain time is 7:00 PM and the show will be performed at the Connie Vanco Galli Auditorium - Shepherd Hill Regional High School, 68 Dudley Oxford Rd., Dudley, MA 01571.

Open to friends, family and the general public, the Saturday night show is an event not to be missed. Curtain time is 7:00 PM and the show will be performed at the Connie Vanco Galli Auditorium - Shepherd Hill Regional High School, 68 Dudley Oxford Rd., Dudley, MA 01571.

More details...