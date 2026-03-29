Hy-crest Swim And Dive Team's 2026 Memberships

About the memberships
Early Registration Family Cap available to Hy-Crest Full Pool Members ONLY. Only choose this if you will register 3+ swimmers/divers.
Late Registration Hy-Crest Pool Member Swim Team. Swimmers must be able to swim the full length of the pool.
Late Registration NON-Pool Member Swim Team. Swimmers must be able to swim the full length of the pool.
Late Registration Hy-Crest Pool Member Tadpoles. 8 & under swimmers who are unable to swim the full length of the pool and need more instruction on proper stroke technique. Practice will be 3 days/week with the goal of being able to swim the full length and participate in a home meet by the end of the season
Late Registration NON-Hycrest Members - 8 & under swimmers who are unable to swim the full length of the pool and need more instruction on proper stroke technique. Practice will be 3 days/week with the goal of being able to swim the full length and participate in a home meet by the end of the season
Late Registration Full Hy-Crest Pool Member Swim & Dive Team. Swimmers must be able to swim the full length of the pool.
Late Registration NON-member Hy-Crest Pool Member Swim & Dive Team. Swimmers must be able to swim the full length of the pool.
Late Registration Full Hy-Crest Pool Member Dive Team.
Late Registration NON-Member - Dive Team
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!