Hy-crest Swim And Dive Team

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Hy-crest Swim And Dive Team

About the memberships

Hy-crest Swim And Dive Team's 2026 Memberships

Family Cap Registration
$500

Early Registration Family Cap available to Hy-Crest Full Pool Members ONLY. Only choose this if you will register 3+ swimmers/divers.

Late Registration Hy-Crest Pool Member - Swim Team
$190

Late Registration Hy-Crest Pool Member Swim Team. Swimmers must be able to swim the full length of the pool.

Late Registration NON-Pool Member - Swim Team
$290

Late Registration NON-Pool Member Swim Team. Swimmers must be able to swim the full length of the pool.

Late Registration Hy-Crest Pool Member - Tadpoles
$150

Late Registration Hy-Crest Pool Member Tadpoles. 8 & under swimmers who are unable to swim the full length of the pool and need more instruction on proper stroke technique. Practice will be 3 days/week with the goal of being able to swim the full length and participate in a home meet by the end of the season

Late Registration NON-Pool Member - Tadpoles
$250

Late Registration NON-Hycrest Members - 8 & under swimmers who are unable to swim the full length of the pool and need more instruction on proper stroke technique. Practice will be 3 days/week with the goal of being able to swim the full length and participate in a home meet by the end of the season

Late Registration Hy-Crest Pool Member - Swim & Dive Team
$250

Late Registration Full Hy-Crest Pool Member Swim & Dive Team. Swimmers must be able to swim the full length of the pool.

Late Registration NON-Member - Swim & Dive Team
$350

Late Registration NON-member Hy-Crest Pool Member Swim & Dive Team. Swimmers must be able to swim the full length of the pool.

Late Registration Hy-Crest Pool Member - Dive Team
$125

Late Registration Full Hy-Crest Pool Member Dive Team.

Late Registration NON-Member - Dive Team
$225

Late Registration NON-Member - Dive Team

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