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About this event
$75 Non-Refundable Deposit guarantees you a spot at HYC '25!!!
This cost is based on the rooms we are hoping to get. Price could vary due to room selection or food costs. We are trying to keep this trip as affordable as possible so we are working hard to lower this cost.
Balance Due after you paid the deposit. This price could vary due to room selection or food costs.
Balance due by December 21, 2025
This payment is due by Nov 21.
This option allows you to break the balance into payments.
Entire balance due by December 21, 2025
This option allows you to break the balance into payments. This final payment may vary due to room selection and/or food costs.
Entire balance due by December 21, 2025
Choose this if you give cash or check to Anna.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!