Hartford Yacht Club
HYC Membership 2025 - Pay By Check
HYC-Active Membership - Pay $95 By Check
free
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.noExpiration
Please select this item for full voting membership with use of club resources, docks, and to remain on the slip wait list.
Please select this item for full voting membership with use of club resources, docks, and to remain on the slip wait list.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
select
HYC-Spouse Membership - Pay $55 By Check
free
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.noExpiration
Please select this item ONLY if you have a spouse or significant other that has already registered as an active member.
Please select this item ONLY if you have a spouse or significant other that has already registered as an active member.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
select
HYC-Associate Membership - Pay $55 By Check
free
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.noExpiration
Please select this membership type if you no longer wish to utilize club resources or docks but wish to remain on the membership roster.
Please select this membership type if you no longer wish to utilize club resources or docks but wish to remain on the membership roster.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
select
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout