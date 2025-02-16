HYCBC - Slip, Launch Pass or Mooring - PayByCheck

If you are purchasing a slip for the season, the cost is $760.00 + $48.26 tax = $808.26 for any boat up to 20’
HYCBC-Extra Slip Fee Per Foot over 20'
Free
Please change quantity to represent the length of your boat that exceeds the 20' Minimum. Cost is $38.00 per foot + $2.41 tax per foot = $40.41 per foot. For Example, if you have a 24-foot boat, you will enter "4" in this field and the cost will be $161.64 on top of the $808.26 minimum listed above.
HYCBC-Slip Electric Hookup
Free
Please select this item if your boat uses an electric hookup.
Cost is $50.00 for electric + $3.18 tax = $53.18.
HYCBC-Slip Air Conditioning Fee
Free
Please add this to your purchase if your boat has A/C.
Cost is $100.00 for A/C + $6.35 tax = $106.35
HYCBC-Mooring Fee
Free
Please select this if you would like to use an HYC mooring ball.
Cost is $180.00 for Mooring + $11.43 tax = $191.43
HYCBC-Launch Pass
Free
Please select this item if you would like to use the HYC launch ramp but do not have a slip or mooring.
Cost is $200.00 for Launch Pass + $12.70 tax = $212.70
HYCBC-Slip Sublet Fee
Free
Please select this if you have a slip but plan to let the club sublet the slip to another member for the season while retaining the right to the slip for future seasons. $300 + $19.50 = $319.50
HYCBC-Slip Wait List
Free
Please select this if you have not been notified of the availability of a slip for you and would like to get on the slip wait list (or remain on the list if already waiting)
