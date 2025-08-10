Hyde Park Vol Fire Co

Offered by

Hyde Park Vol Fire Co

About this shop

Hyde Park Volunteer Fire Company

$400 Gratitude Board item
$400 Gratitude Board
$8

Serial Number: 09935


For a donation of $8, you will receive a chance on a 50 count tip board to win $400. Winner takes all.


Rules

*Must be 18 or older to participate

*After all tips are gone, we will post a picture of the board's front and back. The winner must make arrangements to pick up the item(s) within 30 days.

*We will ship items. However, the winner is responsible for the cost of shipping

Money Maker Lotto item
Money Maker Lotto
$7

Serial Number: 66850


For a donation of $7, you will receive a chance on a 55 count tip board to win a book of Money Maker Lotto Tickets.


Rules

*Must be 18 or older to participate

*After all tips are gone, we will post a picture of the board's front and back. The winner must make arrangements to pick up the item(s) within 30 days.

*We will ship items. However, the winner is responsible for the cost of shipping

$200 Fashions Ahead Gift Card item
$200 Fashions Ahead Gift Card
$5

Serial Number: 42546


For a donation of $5, you will receive a chance on a 55 count tip board to win a $200 Fashions Ahead Salon and Grand Day Spa gift card.


Rules

*Must be 18 or older to participate

*After all tips are gone, we will post a picture of the board's front and back. The winner must make arrangements to pick up the item(s) within 30 days.

*We will ship items. However, the winner is responsible for the cost of shipping

Add a donation for Hyde Park Vol Fire Co

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!