Hyde Park Volunteer Fire Company

Offered by
About this shop
Serial Number: 09935
For a donation of $8, you will receive a chance on a 50 count tip board to win $400. Winner takes all.
Rules
*Must be 18 or older to participate
*After all tips are gone, we will post a picture of the board's front and back. The winner must make arrangements to pick up the item(s) within 30 days.
*We will ship items. However, the winner is responsible for the cost of shipping
Serial Number: 66850
For a donation of $7, you will receive a chance on a 55 count tip board to win a book of Money Maker Lotto Tickets.
Rules
*Must be 18 or older to participate
*After all tips are gone, we will post a picture of the board's front and back. The winner must make arrangements to pick up the item(s) within 30 days.
*We will ship items. However, the winner is responsible for the cost of shipping
Serial Number: 42546
For a donation of $5, you will receive a chance on a 55 count tip board to win a $200 Fashions Ahead Salon and Grand Day Spa gift card.
Rules
*Must be 18 or older to participate
*After all tips are gone, we will post a picture of the board's front and back. The winner must make arrangements to pick up the item(s) within 30 days.
*We will ship items. However, the winner is responsible for the cost of shipping
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!