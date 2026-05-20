HYFC Inc.

Offered by

HYFC Inc.

About this shop

HYFC Cheer

Rain Jacket item
Rain Jacket
$36

Made of durable clear plastic and a drawstring hood. The front zips and snaps. Front pockets, and a cape back with vents keeps your cheerleader from sweating inside.

Sweat Shirt item
Sweat Shirt
$20

Cotton sweatshirt. Available in youth and adult sizes.

Warm Up Set item
Warm Up Set
$95

The Chasse Double Knit X Warmup Cheer Jacket is the team warmup you need! Crafted from 100% polyester double-knit. The full front zipper makes it easy to put on and take off, especially over competition uniforms. Has side pockets. * Make sure you add the pants to the cart to get the right size.

Warm Up Pant Size item
Warm Up Pant Size
Free

Add this so you can get the pants size, the price for both is included in the Warm Up Set.

Extra Game Day Bow item
Extra Game Day Bow
$10

This bow is included with your registration price but if you would like an extra or two, you can get them here.

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Competition Bow item
Competition Bow
$12

This bow is also included in your registration price but if you want one as well, you can order it here.

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Coach Warm Up Jacket item
Coach Warm Up Jacket
$48

This is just an option for coaches to have a warmup jacket.

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