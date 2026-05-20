HYFC Cheer

Offered by
About this shop
Made of durable clear plastic and a drawstring hood. The front zips and snaps. Front pockets, and a cape back with vents keeps your cheerleader from sweating inside.
Cotton sweatshirt. Available in youth and adult sizes.
The Chasse Double Knit X Warmup Cheer Jacket is the team warmup you need! Crafted from 100% polyester double-knit. The full front zipper makes it easy to put on and take off, especially over competition uniforms. Has side pockets. * Make sure you add the pants to the cart to get the right size.
Add this so you can get the pants size, the price for both is included in the Warm Up Set.
This bow is included with your registration price but if you would like an extra or two, you can get them here.
This bow is also included in your registration price but if you want one as well, you can order it here.
This is just an option for coaches to have a warmup jacket.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!