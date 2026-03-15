Tikvah AJMI

Hosted by

Tikvah AJMI

About this event

H/Yom Ha'atzmaut Festival 04/26/2026

45 Haverford Rd

Penn Wynne, PA 19096, USA

Tikvah Member - Pay Now
$18

Celebrate Yom Ha’atzmaut at the JCC!

Guest - Pay Now
$22

Celebrate Yom Ha’atzmaut at the JCC as a guest of a Tikvah Member.

Tikvah Member - Pay Cash/Check
Free

Celebrate Yom Ha’atzmaut at the JCC!

Tikvah Member will pay $18 prior to the start of the event.

Guest - Cash/Check
Free

Celebrate Yom Ha’atzmaut at the JCC as a guest of a Tikvah Member. Will pay $22 prior to the start of the event.

Tikvah Member - Using credit
Free

Celebrate Yom Ha’atzmaut at the JCC!

I have credit from a prior event. Please apply i to this event.

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