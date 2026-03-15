H/Yom Ha'atzmaut Festival 04/26/2026

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Celebrate Yom Ha’atzmaut at the JCC!
Celebrate Yom Ha’atzmaut at the JCC as a guest of a Tikvah Member.
Celebrate Yom Ha’atzmaut at the JCC!
Tikvah Member will pay $18 prior to the start of the event.
Celebrate Yom Ha’atzmaut at the JCC as a guest of a Tikvah Member. Will pay $22 prior to the start of the event.
Celebrate Yom Ha’atzmaut at the JCC!
I have credit from a prior event. Please apply i to this event.
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