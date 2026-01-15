COMPLETE- HYSA 2026 HYSA O'pen Skiff & El Toro Clinic, Jan. 24-25: Reserve Your Boat

About this event
PARTICIPATION: 1 DAY, Sail either day: The El Toro class racing dinghy. The El Toro is an eight-foot pram with one sail, intended mostly for kids, but also raced by adults the world over. Each September the famous "Bullship" El Toro Regatta is held at the Kaneohe Yacht Club. Junior and Senior divisions race so learn to sail this boat because you don't want to miss the FUN!!
You will select your SAIL size below at no additional cost. Select wisely, limited inventory may not allow for swapping out on race day and please choose only ONE SIZE.
SAIL OPTIONS:
El Toro SMALL, Training Sail
Size: ~ 45 square feet
Shape: Same basic triangular cut but smaller, reducing sail area and power.
Use: Intended for youth sailors, beginners, or lighter sailors.
Performance: Makes the boat more stable and manageable in higher winds or for new sailors learning the basics.
El Toro FULL, Racing Sail
Size: ~ 62 square feet
Shape: A full triangular “Bermuda” style sail with more area, designed to power the boat efficiently.
Use: Primarily for racing and for experienced sailors who can handle more sail power.
Performance: Gives the boat good speed and responsiveness, but requires stronger boat-handling skills.
PARTICIPATION: 2 DAYS, Sail both days:
The El Toro class racing dinghy. The El Toro is an eight-foot pram with one sail, intended mostly for kids, but also raced by adults the world over. Each September the famous "Bullship" El Toro Regatta is held at the Kaneohe Yacht Club. Junior and Senior divisions race so learn to sail this boat because you don't want to miss the FUN!!
You will select your SAIL size below at no additional cost. Select wisely, limited inventory may not allow for swapping out on race day and please choose only ONE SIZE.
SAIL OPTIONS:
El Toro SMALL, Training Sail
Size: ~ 45 square feet
Shape: Same basic triangular cut but smaller, reducing sail area and power.
Use: Intended for youth sailors, beginners, or lighter sailors.
Performance: Makes the boat more stable and manageable in higher winds or for new sailors learning the basics.
El Toro FULL, Racing Sail
Size: ~ 62 square feet
Shape: A full triangular “Bermuda” style sail with more area, designed to power the boat efficiently.
Use: Primarily for racing and for experienced sailors who can handle more sail power.
Performance: Gives the boat good speed and responsiveness, but requires stronger boat-handling skills.
PARTICIPATION: 1 DAY, Sail either day:
It is a plastic, modern, single-handed boat that is designed with fun in mind. It's 100% open, self-bailing, rapid and responsive, with an up-to-date versatile rig, the O'Pen Skiff offers kids a machine that delivers maximum fun while helping them learn the skills and reflexes to enjoy racing on current, high-performance equipment.
You will select your SAIL size below at no additional cost. Select wisely, limited inventory may not allow for swapping out on race day and please choose only ONE SIZE.
SAIL OPTIONS:
O’pen Skiff 3.5 Sail
Size: ~3.5 m² (≈ 37.7 ft² ≈ 5,420 in²)
Material: Dacron (durable training cloth)
Use: Entry-level / training sail, designed for kids learning to sail (typically ages 7–10).
Performance: Smaller and more forgiving, easier to control in stronger winds.
O’pen Skiff 4.5 Sail
Size: ~4.5 m² (≈ 48.4 ft² ≈ 6,960 in²)
Material: Mylar (stiffer, more performance-oriented)
Use: Standard racing sail for youth sailors (often 10–15 years old, depending on size/skill).
Performance: More responsive, holds its shape better, and used in most official O’pen Skiff regattas.
PARTICIPATION: 2 DAY, Sail both days:
It is a plastic, modern, single-handed boat that is designed with fun in mind. It's 100% open, self-bailing, rapid and responsive, with an up-to-date versatile rig, the O'Pen Skiff offers kids a machine that delivers maximum fun while helping them learn the skills and reflexes to enjoy racing on current, high-performance equipment.
You will select your SAIL size below at no additional cost. Select wisely, limited inventory may not allow for swapping out on race day and please choose only ONE SIZE.
SAIL OPTIONS:
O’pen Skiff 3.5 Sail
Size: ~3.5 m² (≈ 37.7 ft² ≈ 5,420 in²)
Material: Dacron (durable training cloth)
Use: Entry-level / training sail, designed for kids learning to sail (typically ages 7–10).
Performance: Smaller and more forgiving, easier to control in stronger winds.
O’pen Skiff 4.5 Sail
Size: ~4.5 m² (≈ 48.4 ft² ≈ 6,960 in²)
Material: Mylar (stiffer, more performance-oriented)
Use: Standard racing sail for youth sailors (often 10–15 years old, depending on size/skill).
Performance: More responsive, holds its shape better, and used in most official O’pen Skiff regattas.
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