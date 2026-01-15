COMPLETE- HYSA 2026 HYSA O'pen Skiff & El Toro Clinic, Jan. 24-25: Reserve Your Boat

PARTICIPATION: 1 DAY, Sail either day: The El Toro class racing dinghy. The El Toro is an eight-foot pram with one sail, intended mostly for kids, but also raced by adults the world over. Each September the famous "Bullship" El Toro Regatta is held at the Kaneohe Yacht Club. Junior and Senior divisions race so learn to sail this boat because you don't want to miss the FUN!!

You will select your SAIL size below at no additional cost. Select wisely, limited inventory may not allow for swapping out on race day and please choose only ONE SIZE.





SAIL OPTIONS:

El Toro SMALL, Training Sail

Size: ~ 45 square feet

Shape: Same basic triangular cut but smaller, reducing sail area and power.

Use: Intended for youth sailors, beginners, or lighter sailors.

Performance: Makes the boat more stable and manageable in higher winds or for new sailors learning the basics.





El Toro FULL, Racing Sail

Size: ~ 62 square feet

Shape: A full triangular “Bermuda” style sail with more area, designed to power the boat efficiently.

Use: Primarily for racing and for experienced sailors who can handle more sail power.

Performance: Gives the boat good speed and responsiveness, but requires stronger boat-handling skills.