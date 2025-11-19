I-35 Shooting Sports, Inc

Hosted by

I-35 Shooting Sports, Inc

About this event

I-35 Shooting Sports Annual Banquet

3357 St Charles Rd

St Charles, IA 50240, USA

Platinum Table Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Platinum Sponsor Table includes:
- Naming rights on 1 sporting clays station at the New Pioneer Gun Club in New Virginia, IA

-Corporate logo placement on team trailer
-Logo placement on team shirts

-Reserved table & seating

-Priority entry


Gold Sponsor Table
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Gold Sponsor Table includes:

-Corporate logo placement on team trailer
-Logo placement on team shirts

-Reserved table & seating

Silver Table Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Silver Sponsor Table includes:
-Logo placement on team shirts

-Reserved table & seating

Add a donation for I-35 Shooting Sports, Inc

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