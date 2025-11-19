I-35 Shooting Sports Annual Banquet

Hosted by
About this event
Platinum Sponsor Table includes:
- Naming rights on 1 sporting clays station at the New Pioneer Gun Club in New Virginia, IA
-Corporate logo placement on team trailer
-Logo placement on team shirts
-Reserved table & seating
-Priority entry
Gold Sponsor Table includes:
-Corporate logo placement on team trailer
-Logo placement on team shirts
-Reserved table & seating
Silver Sponsor Table includes:
-Logo placement on team shirts
-Reserved table & seating
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!