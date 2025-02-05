Sales closed

I AM D.O.P.E. Vision Board Mixer Fundraiser

428 Sunrise Hwy

Lynbrook, NY 11563, USA

Add a donation for Smile More In Life Everyday Inc

$

General admission
$45
💡 General Admission Includes: ✔ Full access to the Vision Board Mixer experience ✔ Vision board materials to bring your dreams to life ✔ Engaging icebreakers and group discussions ✔ Raffles, giveaways, and fun activities ✔ Photo booth access & dancing ✔ Light refreshments throughout the event

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!