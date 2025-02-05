I AM D.O.P.E. Vision Board Mixer Fundraiser

Add a donation for Smile More In Life Everyday Inc
$
General admission
$45
💡 General Admission Includes:
✔ Full access to the Vision Board Mixer experience
✔ Vision board materials to bring your dreams to life
✔ Engaging icebreakers and group discussions
✔ Raffles, giveaways, and fun activities
✔ Photo booth access & dancing
✔ Light refreshments throughout the event
💡 General Admission Includes:
✔ Full access to the Vision Board Mixer experience
✔ Vision board materials to bring your dreams to life
✔ Engaging icebreakers and group discussions
✔ Raffles, giveaways, and fun activities
✔ Photo booth access & dancing
✔ Light refreshments throughout the event
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!