I Can Make A Difference Silent Auction

Metropolitan Art Museum Private Tour item
$500

Starting bid

Visit the Newly rearranged European Galleries at the MET with an Expert Curator. Includes Entry for up to 4 people with Lunch in Private Members’ Lounge. Date and time to be Arranged. Value: $1000
Portrait Photography Session item
$50

Starting bid

Portrait photography session for an individual or family with renowned Princeton photographer, Robin Resch. To be arranged directly with the photographer at her studio in Princeton or other Princeton location. Photo Courtesy of Robin Resch Studio. Value: $550.
Family Weekend Away at Camp item
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy a fun-filled family weekend away at the beautiful Fairview Lake YMCA Camp in Newton, NJ. Activities may include archery, nature hikes, rock wall climbing, campfires, and more. Rustic but comfortable private cabin set in the woods for one adult and up to two children, Nov 21-23, 2025. Photos courtesy of Fairview Park Lake YMCA. Value: $517
Mother & Child Painting item
$50

Starting bid

Original oil painting by Monet Sheard inspired by iCMAD's mission to support single parents. Collection to be arranged for remote bidders. Photo Courtesy of Monet Sheard. Value: $500
Custom Designed Women's Sneakers item
Custom Designed Women's Sneakers
$50

Starting bid

Custom-designed Nike sneakers (https://www.nike.com/t/court-vision-low-next-nature-womens-shoes-ZkMMBG), personalized just for you by the artist, Ms. Sarah Nerger. Choose a flower or sport team or college themed design. Women sizes only. Photos Courtesy of Sarah Nerger. Value: $300
Spa Treatment item
$25

Starting bid

Gift Certificate for Treatment at Alchemy Spa Princeton/Kingston Road. Includes $150 Gift Certificate for a 60-minute massage or other Spa Service and a $25 value shower Steamer. Value $175.
Jazz in June at Princeton McCarter Theater item
$25

Starting bid

Two Orchestra seat tickets to see five-time Grammy Winner Dianne Reeves with Romero Lubambo at the Princeton McCarter Theater on June 7th at 7:30pm. Donated by a McCarter Theater Member. Photo Credit: ©2024 McCarter Theater. Value $166.
Family Visit to BlueBird Alpaca Farm item
Family Visit to BlueBird Alpaca Farm
$25

Starting bid

Join our knowledgeable staff for an immersive journey at the Bluebird Alpaca Farm in Peapack, NJ. Our guided tour offers you the opportunity to feed, touch, and photograph these gentle creatures. You'll then embark on a scenic exploration of the farm, leading an alpaca with a halter and lead line. Up to four people. Photos Courtesy of Bluebird Alpaca Farm. Value :$104

