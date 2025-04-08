I Can Make A Difference Silent Auction

Join our knowledgeable staff for an immersive journey at the Bluebird Alpaca Farm in Peapack, NJ. Our guided tour offers you the opportunity to feed, touch, and photograph these gentle creatures. You'll then embark on a scenic exploration of the farm, leading an alpaca with a halter and lead line. Up to four people. Photos Courtesy of Bluebird Alpaca Farm. Value :$104

Join our knowledgeable staff for an immersive journey at the Bluebird Alpaca Farm in Peapack, NJ. Our guided tour offers you the opportunity to feed, touch, and photograph these gentle creatures. You'll then embark on a scenic exploration of the farm, leading an alpaca with a halter and lead line. Up to four people. Photos Courtesy of Bluebird Alpaca Farm. Value :$104

More details...