United Way Of Milford Inc

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United Way Of Milford Inc

About this event

"I Got Ducked" MPS 2026

45 New Haven Ave

Milford, CT 06460, USA

"I Got Ducked" item
"I Got Ducked"
$50
Create some fun in the neighborhood by 'ducking' your friends, family members and neighbors! For your $50 donation, we will post our famous "Duck Sign' with "I Got Ducked" at the address provided. These adorable die-cut signs will be sure to create smiles in neighborhoods across the entire city. Offer includes one free $5 duck ticket for purchaser.
Add a donation for United Way Of Milford Inc

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