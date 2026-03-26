"I Got Ducked" MPS 2026

Create some fun in the neighborhood by 'ducking' your friends, family members and neighbors! For your $50 donation, we will post our famous "Duck Sign' with "I Got Ducked" at the address provided. These adorable die-cut signs will be sure to create smiles in neighborhoods across the entire city. Offer includes one free $5 duck ticket for purchaser.

Create some fun in the neighborhood by 'ducking' your friends, family members and neighbors! For your $50 donation, we will post our famous "Duck Sign' with "I Got Ducked" at the address provided. These adorable die-cut signs will be sure to create smiles in neighborhoods across the entire city. Offer includes one free $5 duck ticket for purchaser.

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