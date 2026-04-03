Bishop Museum

Offered by

Bishop Museum

About this shop

I Ka Uhi Wai o ke Koʻolau (Wahi Pana Kona Low T-Shirt Fundraiser 3 of 3)

Small T-Shirt (Pepper)
$40

Small Heavyweight Adult Tee. Print on Pepper- Comfort Colors 1717 T-Shirt. All sales are final- no returns or exchanges.

Medium T-Shirt (Pepper)
$40

Medium Heavyweight Adult Tee. Print on Pepper- Comfort Colors 1717 T-Shirt. All sales are final- no returns or exchanges.

Large T-Shirt (Pepper)
$40

Large Heavyweight Adult Tee. Print on Pepper- Comfort Colors 1717 T-Shirt. All sales are final- no returns or exchanges.

X-Large T-Shirt (Pepper)
$40

X-Large Heavyweight Adult Tee. Print on Pepper- Comfort Colors 1717 T-Shirt. All sales are final- no returns or exchanges.

XX-Large T-Shirt (Pepper)
$40

XX-Large Heavyweight Adult Tee. Print on Pepper- Comfort Colors 1717 T-Shirt. All sales are final- no returns or exchanges.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!