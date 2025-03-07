Singing in Seattle Choir
I Love Rock'n'Roll
14224 Bel-Red Rd
Bellevue, WA 98007, USA
General Admission - the day of the event
$35
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Seniors
$15
Grants discounted entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
Grants discounted entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Kids under 12 y.o.
free
Grants free entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
Grants free entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
addExtraDonation
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout