I Love to Dance: Student Choreographed Works

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Enjoy "Two-Fer" Admission to BOTH shows. Each show is unique. You will use the same ticket to enter for both.
Enjoy "Two-Fer" Admission to BOTH shows. Each show is unique. You will use the same ticket to enter for both.(Youth 2 and under are Free)
Using an app, Friends and Family from afar can view the entire two performances for the price of 1 ticket. (Requires and app, Log in information will be provided once ticket it purchased.) Thank you.
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