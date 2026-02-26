The Dance School

Hosted by

The Dance School

About this event

I Love to Dance: Student Choreographed Works

2911 Colby Ave

Everett, WA 98201, USA

Adult General Admission (ages 13+)
$25

Enjoy "Two-Fer" Admission to BOTH shows. Each show is unique. You will use the same ticket to enter for both.

Youth General Admission (Ages 3-12)
$15

Enjoy "Two-Fer" Admission to BOTH shows. Each show is unique. You will use the same ticket to enter for both.(Youth 2 and under are Free)

Virtual Viewing of Both Shows
$20

Using an app, Friends and Family from afar can view the entire two performances for the price of 1 ticket. (Requires and app, Log in information will be provided once ticket it purchased.) Thank you.

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