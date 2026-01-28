The Dance School

Hosted by

The Dance School

About this event

I Love to Dance: Supporting Creativity, Access, and Belonging

Spark Sponsor
$250

Ignites the creative spark by helping provide rehearsal space, and mentoring so students can begin exploring their own choreography and creative voice.

Movement Sponsor
$500

Supports a dancer’s creative journey from first idea to final performance, helping students build confidence and grow through artistic exploration.

Expression Sponsor
$1,000

Amplifies student voices through original choreography, collaboration, and artistic exploration.

Community Builder Sponsor
$2,500

Reduces financial barriers and strengthens a creative community where every dancer feels welcomed, supported, and valued.

Heart of the Program Sponsor
$5,000

Directly sustains student-led programming and our Financial Aid Scholarship Fund, helping more dancers access classes and creative opportunities.


Custom Amount Sponsorship
Pay what you can

Give at any level that feels meaningful to you and help support creativity, confidence, and belonging through dance.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!