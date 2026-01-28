I Love to Dance: Supporting Creativity, Access, and Belonging

Hosted by
About this event
Ignites the creative spark by helping provide rehearsal space, and mentoring so students can begin exploring their own choreography and creative voice.
Supports a dancer’s creative journey from first idea to final performance, helping students build confidence and grow through artistic exploration.
Amplifies student voices through original choreography, collaboration, and artistic exploration.
Reduces financial barriers and strengthens a creative community where every dancer feels welcomed, supported, and valued.
Directly sustains student-led programming and our Financial Aid Scholarship Fund, helping more dancers access classes and creative opportunities.
Give at any level that feels meaningful to you and help support creativity, confidence, and belonging through dance.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!