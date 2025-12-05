I 💛 The Arts

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About this event
Long Beach, CA 90802
Admission includes champagne, hors d'oeuvres, one drink ticket, and an evening of student art and performances in the historic Walker Building foyer.
Five tickets, name or logo featured in the program, video presentation, and social media posts about the event.
Ten tickets, one reserved table, name or logo featured in the program, video presentation, and social media posts about the event.
Fifteen tickets, two reserved tables, name or logo featured in the program, video presentation, and social media posts about the event.
Fifteen tickets, two reserved tables, name or logo featured in the program, video presentation, social media posts about the event, and on a 4'x6' sponsor banner displayed in front of the school on Long Beach Blvd for the remainder of the school year.
Sponsored by ISM Brewing
Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite
Any Show
CSULB Choral Studies
$
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