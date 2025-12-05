Long Beach Renaissance High School PARTS

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Long Beach Renaissance High School PARTS

About this event

I 💛 The Arts

115 W 4th St

Long Beach, CA 90802

General Admission
$80

Admission includes champagne, hors d'oeuvres, one drink ticket, and an evening of student art and performances in the historic Walker Building foyer.

Silver Sponsorship
$375
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

Five tickets, name or logo featured in the program, video presentation, and social media posts about the event.

Gold Sponsorship
$700
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Ten tickets, one reserved table, name or logo featured in the program, video presentation, and social media posts about the event.

Platinum Sponsor
$975
This is a group ticket, it includes 15 tickets

Fifteen tickets, two reserved tables, name or logo featured in the program, video presentation, and social media posts about the event.

Diamond Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 15 tickets

Fifteen tickets, two reserved tables, name or logo featured in the program, video presentation, social media posts about the event, and on a 4'x6' sponsor banner displayed in front of the school on Long Beach Blvd for the remainder of the school year.

5 Raffle Tickets
$10
11 Raffle Tickets
$20
16 Raffle Tickets
$30
22 Raffle Tickets
$40
27 Raffle Tickets
$50
33 Raffle Tickets
$60
38 Raffle Tickets
$70
44 Raffle Tickets
$80
49 Raffle Tickets
$90
55 Raffle Tickets
$100
Glass of Wine
$8
ISM Craft Beer
$8

Sponsored by ISM Brewing

Modelo Beer
$6
Soda
$4

Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite

Ponte Wine Basket
$220
2 Tickets to "Honk the Musical"
$35
2 Tickets to "Warsaw" at ICT
$58
4 Tickets to "Into the Woods"
$55
Teeth Whitening Kit
$140
2 Tickets to Musical Theatre West
$83
4 Tickets to Long Beach Symphony
$85

Any Show

2 Tickets to CSULB Vocal Jazz Concert
$33
2 Tickets to Garage Theatre Show
$30
4 Tickets to Long Beach Symphony Pops
$70
4 Tickets to RHSA Spring Choral Concert
$37
2 Tickets to "Celebrating Music"
$14

CSULB Choral Studies

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