I Tried 2025 Awards Fundraiser

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About this event
This sponsorship level receives:
- 5 tickets
- Social Media Thank You
- Company Listed on "I Tried" Program
This Sponsorship level receives:
- 10 Tickets
- Company Listed on "I Tried" Program
- Social Media Thank You
- Sponsor Recognition: Newsletter, website, social media
* This platform has a transaction fee. You can change the amount of this fee by clicking "other" on the checkout page.
This sponsorship level receives:
- 15 Tickets
- Company Listed on "I Tried" Program
- Company Logo in Press Release
- Social Media Thank You
- Sponsor Recognition: Newsletter, website, social media
* This platform has a transaction fee. You can change the amount of this fee by clicking "other" on the checkout page.
This sponsorship level receives:
- 20 Tickets
- Company Listed on "I Tried" Program
- Company Logo in Press Release
- Company on Donor Wall 1 year
- Social Media Thank You
- Sponsor Recognition: Newsletter, website, social media. * This platform has a transaction fee. You can change the amount of this fee by clicking "other" on the checkout page.
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