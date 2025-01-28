The Ben D Johnson Educational Center

Hosted by

The Ben D Johnson Educational Center

About this event

I Tried 2025 Awards Fundraiser

104 Mill St

Natchitoches, LA 71457, USA

General Admission
$50
Bronze Sponsorship
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

This sponsorship level receives:
- 5 tickets
- Social Media Thank You
- Company Listed on "I Tried" Program

Silver Sponsorship
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

This Sponsorship level receives:
- 10 Tickets
- Company Listed on "I Tried" Program
- Social Media Thank You
- Sponsor Recognition: Newsletter, website, social media

* This platform has a transaction fee. You can change the amount of this fee by clicking "other" on the checkout page.

Gold Sponsorship
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 15 tickets

This sponsorship level receives:
- 15 Tickets
- Company Listed on "I Tried" Program
- Company Logo in Press Release
- Social Media Thank You
- Sponsor Recognition: Newsletter, website, social media
* This platform has a transaction fee. You can change the amount of this fee by clicking "other" on the checkout page.

Platinum Sponsorship
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 20 tickets

This sponsorship level receives:
- 20 Tickets
- Company Listed on "I Tried" Program
- Company Logo in Press Release
- Company on Donor Wall 1 year
- Social Media Thank You
- Sponsor Recognition: Newsletter, website, social media. * This platform has a transaction fee. You can change the amount of this fee by clicking "other" on the checkout page.

Add a donation for The Ben D Johnson Educational Center

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!