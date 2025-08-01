Hosted by

Indiana Association For Addiction Professionals

About this event

IAAP Fall Conference 2025

3777 Priority Way S Dr

Indianapolis, IN 46240, USA

IAAP Member
$100
IAAP Student or Retired Member
$60
Non Member
$160
Exhibitor
$250

Includes exhibit table, logo on website and handouts, complimentary registration for 1.

Break/Snack/Coffee Sponsor
$300

Recognized in announcements, onsite materials, logo on website plus 1 complimentary registration.

Paying by check
Free

NOT FREE - THIS IS THE PAY BY CHECK OPTION. Make check payable to IAAP and mail to IAAP - PO Box 68178 - Indianapolis, IN 46268-0178. Member rate $100, Student/Retired Member $60, Non-Member $160, Exhibitor $250, Break/Snack/Coffee Sponsor $300.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!