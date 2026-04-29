IABME Membership

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About the memberships
Renews yearly on: August 31
Standard Membership is for individuals and those who hold certificates with the association. Membership must be maintained in order to keep the certificates active.
No expiration
Standard Membership is for individuals and those who hold certificates with the association. Membership must be maintained in order to keep the certificates active. You will receive a printed copy of your certificate in addition to the email copy.
Renews yearly on: September 30
This Membership is for companies supporting our mission. It includes a spot in our newsletter, our annual school brochure and on our website. Sustaining Members are also able to set up at our conference at no additional cost.
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