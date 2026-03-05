IAC Cabaret Silent Auction

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Office party? Birthday party? would you love to hear from Eric Pedigo? Eric will come and perform for you some of his original music and cover music over the course of the party.
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Having a Christmas party? Elevate the experience for your guests with a 30 minute concert of Christmas carols and shenanigans with the IAC Singing Elves.
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Enjoy a margarita make children some slushies… do whatever your heart’s desire with the ninja slushy machine.
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Get a couple of rooms cleaned. Highly recommended by Honor Realty and artistic Director. This company will come out and clean your carpets. Up to $150 value.
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Hand crafted cottage diorama created by one of our singers.
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GOLF basket -Fore! the Family
Contents:
Topgolf gift card ($150)
Youth hat
Adult hat
Two belt packs
Book: 101 Essential Golf Tips
Games: Uno Golf and Desktop Golf
Callaway Orange Practice balls (24)
Callaway Performace Tees (30)
Emoji Golf Balls (6)
Value: $275
Starting bid
Enjoy an evening getaway at Plaza downtown Indianapolis. A one night stay and breakfast included. Go to a show see a game or just get away from the kids.
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Things you need when you work too hard on Cabaret and you’re carrying heavy bags under your eyes and starting to see wrinkles. More than usual.
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some new games and popcorn for a night in with your family or friends or both.
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