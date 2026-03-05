Indianapolis Arts Chorale
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Indianapolis Arts Chorale

Hosted by

Indianapolis Arts Chorale

About this event

Sales closed

IAC Cabaret Silent Auction

2 hour concert item
2 hour concert
$100

Starting bid

Office party? Birthday party? would you love to hear from Eric Pedigo? Eric will come and perform for you some of his original music and cover music over the course of the party.

IAC Singing Elves item
IAC Singing Elves
$100

Starting bid

Having a Christmas party? Elevate the experience for your guests with a 30 minute concert of Christmas carols and shenanigans with the IAC Singing Elves.

Ninja Slushy Machine item
Ninja Slushy Machine
$100

Starting bid

Enjoy a margarita make children some slushies… do whatever your heart’s desire with the ninja slushy machine.

Carpet cleaning item
Carpet cleaning
$50

Starting bid

Get a couple of rooms cleaned. Highly recommended by Honor Realty and artistic Director. This company will come out and clean your carpets. Up to $150 value.

The Cottage item
The Cottage item
The Cottage
$80

Starting bid

Hand crafted cottage diorama created by one of our singers.

Golf basket item
Golf basket item
Golf basket
$90

Starting bid

GOLF basket -Fore! the Family

Contents:

Topgolf gift card ($150)

Youth hat 

Adult hat

Two belt packs

Book: 101 Essential Golf Tips

Games: Uno Golf and Desktop Golf

Callaway Orange Practice balls (24)

Callaway Performace Tees (30)

Emoji Golf Balls (6)


Value: $275

Crowne Plaza - a night stay item
Crowne Plaza - a night stay
$80

Starting bid

Enjoy an evening getaway at Plaza downtown Indianapolis. A one night stay and breakfast included. Go to a show see a game or just get away from the kids.

Home spa Basket item
Home spa Basket
$50

Starting bid

Things you need when you work too hard on Cabaret and you’re carrying heavy bags under your eyes and starting to see wrinkles. More than usual.

Game Night basket item
Game Night basket
$50

Starting bid

some new games and popcorn for a night in with your family or friends or both.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!