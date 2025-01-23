eventClosed

IACAW Musical Karaoke Night and Valentine's Day Dinner

Greenburgh Shopping Center

77 Knollwood Rd, White Plains, NY 10607, USA

addExtraDonation

$

IACAW Member Musical Karaoke Night and Dinner
$25
Non-Member Musical Karaoke Night and Dinner
$40
Couple IACAW Member Musical Karaoke Night and Dinner
$40
Couple Non Member Musical Karaoke Night and Dinner
$70
Youth
$15
Age 10 to 17
Child
free
9 and below
Singers Ticket for Karaoke Participation (Add on only)
free
If you wish to participate in the Karaoke Night as a singer please add this ticket to your cart.

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing