eventClosed

IAHSS Boston Chapter 2025 Security Education Symposium

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center

Alumni Auditorium, 41 Burlington Mall Road, Burlington, MA 01805, USA

IAHSS Member Attendee
free
IAHSS Non-Member Attendee
$50
Platinum Sponsorship (Speaker Introduction)
$1,500

• Logo representation on marketing materials

• A special thank you from the Chapter

• Ad table in the East Lobby next to the auditorium

• Two company employee symposium admissions

Gold Sponsorship (Breakfast or Lunch)
$1,000

• Logo representation on marketing materials

• Recognition during opening remarks

• Tent cards on serving tables with name and logo

• One company employee symposium admission

Silver Sponsorship (Vendor Ad Tables)
$500

• Logo representation on marketing materials

• Recognition during opening remarks

• Ad table in the East Lobby next to the auditorium

• One company employee symposium admission

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing