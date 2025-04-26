IAM Consular Camp 2025

Please select this option type ONLY IF you are an ACTIVE IAM member. We will validate your current membership at the gate and any difference will be collected at the event date.
Select the quantity from the drop-down based on the number of applicants.
Please select this option type ONLY IF you are an ACTIVE IAM member. We will validate your current membership at the gate and any difference will be collected at the event date.
Select the quantity from the drop-down based on the number of applicants.
Non- IAM Member event fee (per applicant)
$20
Please select this option if you are NOT a current IAM member.
(If you wish to sign up for a membership, please visit https://www.iamn.org/memberships/ prior to registration)
Select the quantity from the drop-down based on the number of applicants.
Please select this option if you are NOT a current IAM member.
(If you wish to sign up for a membership, please visit https://www.iamn.org/memberships/ prior to registration)
Select the quantity from the drop-down based on the number of applicants.
Q/A Session Only
Free
Please select this option if you ONLY have questions for Consulars. The time slot for answering questions will be between 2pm-4pm on the day of the event.
DO NOT COME IN ADVANCE!
NOTE: Please limit your Q&A to 5 mins to be respectful of other applicants.
Please select this option if you ONLY have questions for Consulars. The time slot for answering questions will be between 2pm-4pm on the day of the event.
DO NOT COME IN ADVANCE!
NOTE: Please limit your Q&A to 5 mins to be respectful of other applicants.
Add a donation for India Association Of Minnesota
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!