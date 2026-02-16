Hosted by

Indian Association Of Manasota Inc

About this event

IAM HOLI -MARCH 7th, 2026

20007 FL-64

Bradenton, FL 34212, USA

Guest Adult
$30

Enjoy the event, food, and 1 color packet included.

Guest Student: Age 6yr+
$20

Kids under age of 5 , attend event free.

2026 Single Membership
$120

Membership includes all events from January 2026 to December 2026.

2026 Couple Membership
$210

Membership includes all events from January 2026 to December 2026.

2026 Family of 3 Membership
$260

Membership includes all events from January 2026 to December 2026.

2026 Family of 4 Membership
$310

Membership includes all events from January 2026 to December 2026.

2026 Membership of 5
$360

Membership includes all events from January 2026 to December 2026.

2026 Membership of 6
$420

Membership is valid from JANUARY 2026 to DECEMBER 2026. All members included under this membership must reside at the same residential address.

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