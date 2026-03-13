IAMFT 2026 Conference - Raffle

About this raffle
Show proof of purchase to Conference Committee Member to obtain your physical ticket(s).
Fill out Name & Phone Number on one ticket and retain the matching ticket for when raffle is called.
Show proof of purchase to Conference Committee Member to obtain your physical ticket(s).
Fill out Name & Phone Number on one ticket and retain the matching ticket for when raffle is called.
Show proof of purchase to Conference Committee Member to obtain your physical ticket(s).
Fill out Name & Phone Number on one ticket and retain the matching ticket for when raffle is called.
Show proof of purchase to Conference Committee Member to obtain your physical ticket(s).
Fill out Name & Phone Number on one ticket and retain the matching ticket for when raffle is called.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!