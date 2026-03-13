Illinois Affiliation of Marriage and Family Therapists

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Illinois Affiliation of Marriage and Family Therapists

About this raffle

IAMFT 2026 Conference - Raffle

1 - Raffle Ticket
$2

Show proof of purchase to Conference Committee Member to obtain your physical ticket(s).

Fill out Name & Phone Number on one ticket and retain the matching ticket for when raffle is called.

3 - Raffle Tickets
$5

Show proof of purchase to Conference Committee Member to obtain your physical ticket(s).

Fill out Name & Phone Number on one ticket and retain the matching ticket for when raffle is called.

7 - Raffle Tickets
$10

Show proof of purchase to Conference Committee Member to obtain your physical ticket(s).

Fill out Name & Phone Number on one ticket and retain the matching ticket for when raffle is called.

15 - Raffle Tickets
$20

Show proof of purchase to Conference Committee Member to obtain your physical ticket(s).

Fill out Name & Phone Number on one ticket and retain the matching ticket for when raffle is called.

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