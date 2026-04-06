IamMore Foundation 10 Year Anniversary Gala Silent Auction

Experience Includes:

5-Night stay in a 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Villa for (4)

Tour an Olive Oil Mill for (4)

Extra Virgin Olive Oil Tasting for (4)

Lunch in Cortona for (4)

Transportation included for the experience for (4)



Package Details:

Indulge in the timeless beauty of Tuscany with an unforgettable stay in a charming villa

nestled in the heart of the Italian countryside. Immerse yourself in the region's rich culture and

flavors as you explore an authentic olive mill, where you'll enjoy a guided tour, an olive oil tasting, and learn about the art of crafting this liquid gold. To complete the experience, savor a delicious lunch in the picturesque town of Cortona, brimming with history and Italian charm. This package offers the perfect blend of relaxation and adventure, allowing you to unwind while discovering the best Tuscany has to offer. From the rolling hills to the culinary delights, every moment is designed to leave you enchanted. With transportation included for the olive mill and lunch experience, all you have to do is embrace the magic of Tuscany and create

memories that will last a lifetime.