IamMore Foundation 10 Year Anniversary Gala Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Treat your friends, family, and fellow wine lovers to a private wine tasting class for us to 20 people in the classroom within the store.
Total Wine & More, located at:
1720 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33607
Starting bid
Experience Includes:
Tulum, Mexico 5-Night Private Home Stay in a
3-Bedroom, 3-Bath Villa for (6)
Amenities Include: Private Pool, Roof Top Deck with
Soaking Pool, Outdoor Shower, Housekeeper,
Outdoor Grill, Alfresco Dining, and more
Package Details:
Escape to the tropical paradise of Tulum with a dazzling private residence hideaway nestled
between Mexico’s lush jungles and the shimmering Caribbean Sea. This three-bedroom villa is
located in the gated community of Tankah offers breathtaking panoramic views of the Riviera
Maya’s alluring oceans and emerald nature preserves, creating an extraordinary backdrop for
your dream vacation. Just 75 yards from pristine white sands and vibrant coral reefs of the Caribbean, the home boasts a modern, open design with spacious living areas and elegant bedrooms with private terraces. Relax on the expansive rooftop sundeck as you soak in the luxurious rooftop tub, unwind on sunbeds, and sip tropical cocktails while taking in the spectacular sunrises and fiery sunsets over the golden horizon. Lush landscape surrounds your sparkling waterfall pool, perfect for cooling off amid the colorful wildlife and tropical flora.
Venture to nearby crystal-clear cenotes and ancient Mayan ruins during your days of adventurous explorations. Witness the enchanting nesting turtles from May to November and enjoy the lively local cuisine, spa treatments, and world-class golf courses just minutes away. Discover this stunning sanctuary designed for serenity, adventure, and unforgettable memories amidst the Riviera Maya’s vibrant natural beauty and endless tropical charm.
Starting bid
Experience Includes:
5-Night stay in a 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Villa for (4)
Tour an Olive Oil Mill for (4)
Extra Virgin Olive Oil Tasting for (4)
Lunch in Cortona for (4)
Transportation included for the experience for (4)
Package Details:
Indulge in the timeless beauty of Tuscany with an unforgettable stay in a charming villa
nestled in the heart of the Italian countryside. Immerse yourself in the region's rich culture and
flavors as you explore an authentic olive mill, where you'll enjoy a guided tour, an olive oil tasting, and learn about the art of crafting this liquid gold. To complete the experience, savor a delicious lunch in the picturesque town of Cortona, brimming with history and Italian charm. This package offers the perfect blend of relaxation and adventure, allowing you to unwind while discovering the best Tuscany has to offer. From the rolling hills to the culinary delights, every moment is designed to leave you enchanted. With transportation included for the olive mill and lunch experience, all you have to do is embrace the magic of Tuscany and create
memories that will last a lifetime.
Starting bid
Experience Includes:
Tickets to the Waste Management Phoenix Open
2027 3rd round for (2)
Tickets to the Waste Management Phoenix Open
2027 4th round for (2)
3 Night Stay Double Occupancy Stay for (2)
Package Details:
Experience the glorious greens and electric atmosphere of the Waste Management Phoenix
Open on a grand golf getaway to this classic Scottsdale spectacle. Called “The Greatest Show
on Grass” by PGA Tour aficionados, nothing matches the lively and energetic crowds that flock
to the Phoenix Open in Arizona each year for the most attended event in golf. Arrive early for a
chance at general admission seating on the course’s rowdy 16th hole, famously called “The Coliseum”, as the amphitheater-style seating surrounding it offers tournament-goers a singular 360 fan experience and unmatched party atmosphere. Offering some of the most exciting 18 on the PGA Tour, TPC Scottsdale is a handsome host course where visitors can expect flowing beer, high-quality golf, and boisterous crowds. Enjoy tickets to the Championship Rounds and watch first-hand as a golf great clinches the win and cements their spot in Phoenix Open
history.
Starting bid
10 workout class pack for Camp Tampa.
About CAMP: Eco-conscious fitness center offering high intensity training, yoga & cycling studios (https://www.welovecamp.com)
Starting bid
3 class package with swag bag at Barry's Bootcamp in Tampa.
About Barry's: Fitness center with high-energy classes set to music in Hyde Park Village. (https://www.barrys.com)
Starting bid
3 workout class pack (cycle, hot flow, hot bootcamp) at Union Three in Tampa. Your go-to place for indoor cycling, yoga, HIIT, and personal training.
Starting bid
4 single day passes to Clearwater Marine Aquarium. Florida's Marine Life Rescue Center. See rescued dolphins, sea turtles and more! Winter the dolphin's legacy continues. ** Special Addition- 3D printed lizard contributed to the action by our very own Overcomer William!
Starting bid
3 Daughter's Brewing in St. Petersburg Florida: $25 in Brew Bucks, 2 pint glasses, 2 doozies, and a variety of beers!
Address: 222 22nd St S, St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Starting bid
10 movie tickets to Studio Movie Grill in Seminole, FL. A premier dine-in theater chain that combines first-run movies with a full-service restaurant experience. Locations feature luxurious lounge chairs or recliners, and attendees can order from a wide-ranging American Grill menu and bar, with food delivered directly to their seats during the show via a service button.
Located in: Seminole City Center
7718 113th St N, Seminole, FL 33772
Starting bid
Cellphone Crossbody Cases + Cell Phone Straps
Stia Jewelry inspires women of all ages to develop their own personal style, and to be confident and passionate about all that they choose to do in life. “Stia” was the childhood nickname of the company’s founder, Christina, who graduated from the Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) and began her career in the New York City bra and shapewear industry. During her career, Christina learned the importance of design, quality, value, and timelessly beautiful products that women want. Since 2012, after having her firstborn son, the Stia brand has expanded across the United States and internationally. At the beginning of each season, new sparkling designs are introduced that are both fashion-flexible and gift-worthy.
https://stiajewelry.com/collections/stia-bags
Starting bid
Private Pickleball lesson with Coach Jess (includes swag) at The Stovall House, Tampa-SH19
Address: 6914 Interbay Blvd, Tampa, FL 33616
Starting bid
One tennis lesson with Coach Jess- Includes signed Aryna Sabalenka Tennis Ball (World #1 Tennis player), Tennis Plaza giftcard and swag at The Stovall House, Tampa- SH19
Address: 6914 Interbay Blvd, Tampa, FL 33616
Starting bid
One Padel lesson with Coach Jess at The Stovall House, Tampa-SH19 with swag
Address: 6914 Interbay Blvd, Tampa, FL 33616
Starting bid
4 tickets to Tampa Bay Rays home game (game exclusions apply) with pitcher Drew Rasmussen signed ball
Starting bid
4 Player Tickets for New York Yankees vs.Tampa Bay Rays 2026 game (choice of 7/6, 7/7, 7/8, 7/9). Also includes 2 signed Yankees balls from Will Warren #29 & Cam Schlittler #31.
Starting bid
4 player tickets to MLB Philadelphia Phillies Spring Training Package 2027 in Clearwater, FL
Starting bid
4 Player Ticket package to 2026 MLB Los Angeles Angels versus Tampa Bay Rays dates including 5/29, 5/30, 5/31
Starting bid
4 ticket package to Tampa Bay's Professional Women's Football Club and the USL Super League Champions for 2026-2027 season. Also includes Team Signed Jersey
Starting bid
(4) Football Club Tickets + Parking pass at Raymond James Stadium. + (4) tickets to USF Baseball or Softball game at USF on campus Stadium
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