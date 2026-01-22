IAN Holi 2026 for TNMM Patrons

This ticket purchase applies only to TNMM non-members participating in Dhol Tasha at the IAN Holi event (irrespective of the person requiring TNMM instrument or having their own).
Dhol Tasha participants must also purchase the above $12 ticket (IAN Holi for TNMM Members/Non-Members).
Please note: At checkout Zeffy by default adds 11%-17% optional donation to support Zeffy (not IAN or TNMM). This donation is optional and donors can choose to opt out by selecting "Other" from the dropdown option and by entering $0 as the donation amount to Zeffy.
This ticket purchase applies only to TNMM non-members participating in Dhol Tasha at the IAN Holi event (irrespective of the person requiring TNMM instrument or having their own).
Dhol Tasha participants must also purchase the above $12 ticket (IAN Holi for TNMM Members/Non-Members).
Please note: At checkout Zeffy by default adds 11%-17% optional donation to support Zeffy (not IAN or TNMM). This donation is optional and donors can choose to opt out by selecting "Other" from the dropdown option and by entering $0 as the donation amount to Zeffy.
Add a donation for Tennessee Marathi Mandal
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!