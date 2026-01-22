Tennessee Marathi Mandal

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Tennessee Marathi Mandal

About this event

IAN Holi 2026 for TNMM Patrons

2500 West End Ave

Nashville, TN 37203, USA

TNMM Non-Members - Dhol Tasha Participation
$5
  • This ticket purchase applies only to TNMM non-members participating in Dhol Tasha at the IAN Holi event (irrespective of the person requiring TNMM instrument or having their own).
  • Dhol Tasha participants must also purchase the above $12 ticket (IAN Holi for TNMM Members/Non-Members).
  • Please note: At checkout Zeffy by default adds 11%-17% optional donation to support Zeffy (not IAN or TNMM). This donation is optional and donors can choose to opt out by selecting "Other" from the dropdown option and by entering $0 as the donation amount to Zeffy.


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