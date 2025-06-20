Iowa Society Ways & Means corner

2025 IaSMA “Sparkle” T-Shirt

Limited Edition Conference Tee.



Celebrate the 2025 IaSMA Conference in style with this bold and inspiring short-sleeve T-shirt! Designed especially for proud medical assistants, this shirt is as vibrant and dedicated as you are.

Features:

Color: Classic Black (perfect for any event!)

Front: Yellow IaSMA logo over the Iowa state outline – simple, proud, professional

Back: Stunning sunflower design with a stethoscope accent and the message:

“It takes a lot of sparkle to be a medical assistant”

— in glittering colors of yellow, blue, and pink with leopard-print details



Wear your sparkle. Represent your profession. Support your society.



Shipping & handling additional.