Iowa Society Ways & Means corner

Offered by
About this shop
2025 IaSMA “Sparkle” T-Shirt
Limited Edition Conference Tee.
Celebrate the 2025 IaSMA Conference in style with this bold and inspiring short-sleeve T-shirt! Designed especially for proud medical assistants, this shirt is as vibrant and dedicated as you are.
Features:
Color: Classic Black (perfect for any event!)
Front: Yellow IaSMA logo over the Iowa state outline – simple, proud, professional
Back: Stunning sunflower design with a stethoscope accent and the message:
“It takes a lot of sparkle to be a medical assistant”
— in glittering colors of yellow, blue, and pink with leopard-print details
Wear your sparkle. Represent your profession. Support your society.
Shipping & handling additional.
Made from clear vinyl and polyester, this wallet can keep all your small essentials in front of you!
Features a small front opening, a big back opening, a middle-zippered compartment, and a long handle to wear around your neck for easy carry
Security check friendly, this clear wallet is the perfect travel companion.
Size: 6.75 Inch x 5.25 Inch
Color: green or blue
Shipping & handling additional.
features a zippered main compartment for secure storage on the go. The adjustable belt comes with a hook and loop closure and rubber grips to prevent sliding, ensuring your tumbler stays securely in place.
Easy to maintain, simply spot clean and air dry to keep it looking fresh for all your adventures.
Upgrade your hydration game with this practical and versatile tumbler holder, perfect for outdoor activities, workouts, and more.
Shipping & handling additional.
This tote bag is a black, rectangular, fabric tote, likely made from a durable material like polyester or nylon.
the design is a white outline of the state of Iowa, prominently placed in the center of the bag. Inside the outline, in bold red capital letters, is the acronym "ISMA" — representing the Iowa Society of Medical Assistants.
The color contrast makes the logo stand out clearly against the black background of the bag.
Shipping & handling additional.
This tote bag is a black, rectangular, fabric tote, likely made from a durable material like polyester or nylon.
the design is a white outline of the state of Iowa, prominently placed in the center of the bag. Inside the outline, in bold red capital letters, is the acronym "ISMA" — representing the Iowa Society of Medical Assistants.
The color contrast makes the logo stand out clearly against the black background of the bag.
Shipping & handling additional.
ISMA Bling Brooch
Make a sparkling statement with this elegant ISMA rhinestone brooch, designed to celebrate pride in the Iowa Society of Medical Assistants. Whether worn at conferences, meetings, or professional events, this eye-catching pin adds the perfect touch of shimmer to any outfit.
Features:
Bold, uppercase “ISMA” lettering
Brilliant clear rhinestones set in silver-tone metal
Bar pin back for secure attachment
Approximately [insert size, e.g., 2" wide]
Perfect for jackets, sashes, bags, or lanyards!
Why It Matters:
Each brooch purchased supports our mission to elevate medical assisting through education, certification, and connection. Wear yours with pride—and show your support in style!
. Shipping & handling additional.
polyester lanyard comes with a metal swivel hook attachment, perfect for holding items securely.
• Length: 900mm (35")
• Width: 20mm (3/4")
• Material: 100% Polyester
colors available: navy, yellow, orange, red, hot pink, royal blue, pink, black, dark green
Shipping & handling additional.
🚚 Shipping Note: Please check the flat-rate shipping & handling fee of $11. If you're purchasing multiple items and want combined shipping, please contact us before completing your order.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!