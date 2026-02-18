INTERNATIONAL ALLIANCE OF THEATRICAL STAGE EMPLOYEES #7

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INTERNATIONAL ALLIANCE OF THEATRICAL STAGE EMPLOYEES #7

About the memberships

Membership Dues

2026 Second Quarter Dues
Pay what you can

No expiration

April 1st

2026 Third Quarter Dues
$66

No expiration

July 1st

2026 Fourth Quarter Dues
$66

No expiration

October 1st

Available until Nov 27
2027 Annual Auto-Renew
$276

Renews yearly on: November 14 at UTC

Enter the Zeffy Early Bird Giveaway! Free SWAG (shirt or hat) for Annual Auto-Renew Early Birds on Zeffy! Delivery date TBA

2027 Membership Dues are $69 a Quarter.

Application Fee & Membership Fee
$500

No expiration

For New and Aspiring Members. International Application Fee for Membership and 1st Membership Fee

Membership Fee
$400

No expiration

For New Members

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