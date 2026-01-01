Connecting Creativity Inc

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Connecting Creativity Inc

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IATTV1 AirTime (copy)

30 Minutes of Airtime A Week For 1 Month (20 Minutes Free)
$1,000

Cable and Online Airtime for 30 Minutes Every Week For 4 Weeks (Airs on Fios, RCN, Optimum, Spectrum and Live Streaming) All Included

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45 Minutes of Airtime A Week For 1 Month (DEAL)
$2,250

Cable and Online Airtime for 45 Minutes Every Week For 4 Weeks (Airs on Fios, RCN, Optimum, Spectrum and Live Streaming) All Included

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60 Minutes of Airtime A Week For 1 Month (Half Price)
$3,000

Cable and Online Airtime for 60 Minutes Every Week For 4 Weeks (Airs on Fios, RCN, Optimum, Spectrum and Live Streaming) All Included

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