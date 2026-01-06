Hosted by

IBEW Local 265

About this event

Sales closed

IBEW Local 265's Silent Auction for Jeff Stinnette

Pick-up location

1409 Old Farm Rd, Lincoln, NE 68512, USA

Jack Daniel’s barrel lid item
Jack Daniel’s barrel lid
$25

Starting bid

Jack Daniel’s Whiskey Barrel lid. $50 value Made by Brian Sensibaugh

Driver Club item
Driver Club
$150

Starting bid

QI 35 Taylor Made Driver Golf Club $500 value

Movie Snack Basket item
Movie Snack Basket
$5

Starting bid

Blanket and movie snacks $20 value

Gift Basket item
Gift Basket
$50

Starting bid

Basket, blanket, wine, candies, and candle warmer $150 value

Nebraska Volleyball item
Nebraska Volleyball
$100

Starting bid

Nebraska Hoodie size L, John Cook bobble head, 2025 Nebraska Volleyball signed poster. Value $350

Lincoln City Golf item
Lincoln City Golf
$50

Starting bid

2 golfers, cart, and 18 holes use at a Lincoln City Golf Course good to use anytime but will cover a Saturday or Sunday value $118

Wood IBEW Bug item
Wood IBEW Bug
$50

Starting bid

Wood IBEW Bug made by Brian Sensibaugh value $100

Arbor Axe House item
Arbor Axe House
$25

Starting bid

2 people 1 hour throwing, with multi blade upgrade for the group. Value over $75

Dewalt bit set item
Dewalt bit set
$15

Starting bid

Dewalt bit set value $30

Milwaukee bit set item
Milwaukee bit set
$20

Starting bid

Milwaukee bit set value $50

Milwaukee flood light item
Milwaukee flood light
$50

Starting bid

Milwaukee flood ligh valve $120

Klein tools item
Klein tools
$20

Starting bid

Klein hand tools value $53

Hand tools item
Hand tools
$25

Starting bid

420, 426 channel locks, Klein lineman’s And strippers value $68

Milwaukee trimmer and edger item
Milwaukee trimmer and edger
$150

Starting bid

Milwaukee trimmer and edger value $300

Milwaukee chainsaw item
Milwaukee chainsaw
$150

Starting bid

Milwaukee chainsaw value $299

Southwire tool set item
Southwire tool set
$100

Starting bid

Southwire 14 piece apprentice kit value $250

PayneCrest swag item
PayneCrest swag
$5

Starting bid

PayneCerst hat, polo shirts size L and XL

Milwaukee packout radio item
Milwaukee packout radio
$150

Starting bid

Milwaukee packout radio value $329

Gift card item
Gift card
$25

Starting bid

Big red gift card value $50

Gift card item
Gift card
$25

Starting bid

Big red gift card value $50

Gift card item
Gift card
$25

Starting bid

Salty’s Lodge gift cards value $50

Gift card item
Gift card
$25

Starting bid

Salty’s Lodge gift cards value $50

Date night item
Date night
$50

Starting bid

Date night one night stay at Graduate Lincoln, $20 gift card Hopcat, visa gift card $50. Total over $200

Fun pack item
Fun pack
$75

Starting bid

Lincoln Stars cooler, 10 hockey game vouchers, and a fun game. Entertainment for everyone value $200

Bath and body works guys item
Bath and body works guys
$25

Starting bid

Bath and body works guy pack ocean sent value $73

Bath and body works gift item
Bath and body works gift
$25

Starting bid

Bath and body works gift. Morning rain storm candle and hand soap, rainfall soap, candle holder value $58

Bath and body works gift item
Bath and body works gift
$25

Starting bid

Bath and body works aromatherapy stress relief valve $67

It’s A10 hair care item
It’s A10 hair care
$50

Starting bid

It’s A10 hair care and dryer value $125

Sexy hair product and dryer item
Sexy hair product and dryer
$50

Starting bid

Sexy hair products and dryer value $125

Yeti Tundra Cooler item
Yeti Tundra Cooler
$100

Starting bid

Yeti Tundra Cooler 45 value $350

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