IBEW Local 265's Silent Auction for Jeff Stinnette

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Starting bid
Jack Daniel’s Whiskey Barrel lid. $50 value Made by Brian Sensibaugh
Starting bid
QI 35 Taylor Made Driver Golf Club $500 value
Starting bid
Blanket and movie snacks $20 value
Starting bid
Basket, blanket, wine, candies, and candle warmer $150 value
Starting bid
Nebraska Hoodie size L, John Cook bobble head, 2025 Nebraska Volleyball signed poster. Value $350
Starting bid
2 golfers, cart, and 18 holes use at a Lincoln City Golf Course good to use anytime but will cover a Saturday or Sunday value $118
Starting bid
Wood IBEW Bug made by Brian Sensibaugh value $100
Starting bid
2 people 1 hour throwing, with multi blade upgrade for the group. Value over $75
Starting bid
Dewalt bit set value $30
Starting bid
Milwaukee bit set value $50
Starting bid
Milwaukee flood ligh valve $120
Starting bid
Klein hand tools value $53
Starting bid
420, 426 channel locks, Klein lineman’s And strippers value $68
Starting bid
Milwaukee trimmer and edger value $300
Starting bid
Milwaukee chainsaw value $299
Starting bid
Southwire 14 piece apprentice kit value $250
Starting bid
PayneCerst hat, polo shirts size L and XL
Starting bid
Milwaukee packout radio value $329
Starting bid
Big red gift card value $50
Starting bid
Big red gift card value $50
Starting bid
Salty’s Lodge gift cards value $50
Starting bid
Salty’s Lodge gift cards value $50
Starting bid
Date night one night stay at Graduate Lincoln, $20 gift card Hopcat, visa gift card $50. Total over $200
Starting bid
Lincoln Stars cooler, 10 hockey game vouchers, and a fun game. Entertainment for everyone value $200
Starting bid
Bath and body works guy pack ocean sent value $73
Starting bid
Bath and body works gift. Morning rain storm candle and hand soap, rainfall soap, candle holder value $58
Starting bid
Bath and body works aromatherapy stress relief valve $67
Starting bid
It’s A10 hair care and dryer value $125
Starting bid
Sexy hair products and dryer value $125
Starting bid
Yeti Tundra Cooler 45 value $350
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