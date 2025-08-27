IBJ 5th Anniversary Liberation Gala

Champion Justice Sponsor $25,000

This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Title Sponsor recognition on all marketing (flyers, website, signage, press release)

Two premier tables (16 guests total) with VIP placement

Opportunity to deliver opening remarks at the Gala

Full-page ad in event program

Name/logo on -repeat photo wall

Logo with hyperlink on IBJ website (1 year)

Custom social media spotlight (3 dedicated posts)

Acknowledgment in IBJ’s post-event report and newsletter

On-site recognition with custom signage and emcee mention

Podcast Sponsor Mention: Feature on post-Gala podcast episod.

