IBJ 5th Anniversary Liberation Gala

2013 S Cedar St #300

Tacoma, WA 98405, USA

Champion Justice Sponsor
$25,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
  • Title Sponsor recognition on all marketing (flyers, website, signage, press release)
  • Two premier tables (16 guests total) with VIP placement
  • Opportunity to deliver opening remarks at the Gala
  • Full-page ad in event program
  • Name/logo on -repeat photo wall
  • Logo with hyperlink on IBJ website (1 year)
  • Custom social media spotlight (3 dedicated posts)
  • Acknowledgment in IBJ’s post-event report and newsletter
  • On-site recognition with custom signage and emcee mention
  • Podcast Sponsor Mention: Feature on post-Gala podcast episod.
  • Two “Torn Apart” books signed by Dorothy Roberts.
Key Note Sponsor
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
  • One premium table (8 guests) with priority placement
  • Half-page ad in event program
  • Logo on event slideshow and signage
  • Logo on IBJ website (6 months)
  • Recognition on IBJ social media (2 mentions)
  • Verbal acknowledgment during the event
  • Two “Torn Apart” books signed by Dorothy Roberts.
Program Area Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
  • One table (8 guests) with logo displayed on table signage
  • Recognition in Gala printed program cover
  • Quarter-page ad in event program
  • Logo listed under “Program  Area Sponsor” section of website
  • Mention in opening slideshow
  • 1 social media recognition post
  • One “Torn Apart” book signed by Dorothy Roberts.
Black Wall Street Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
  • Shared table (4guests)
  • Name/logo on signage for the Black Wall Street showcase area
  • Recognition in event program
  • Listing on website under “Marketplace Sponsors”
  • Group social media thank-you post
  • Two “Torn Apart” books signed by Dorothy Roberts.
Client Table Sponsors
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
  • Shared table (4 guests)
  • Name/logo on signage at cocktail hour bar
  • Mention in program and slideshow
  • Recognition on website under “Event Experience Sponsors”
  • Two “Torn Apart” books signed by Dorothy Roberts.
Accomplice Sponsor
$1,200
  • Logo included in the sponsorship slideshow
  • Logo included on the I.B.J. Website
  • 2 complimentary tickets (available upon request, please email [email protected])
Table Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
  • Reserved seating for one table (8 guests)
  • Logo/name on table signage
  • Listing in event program and group thank-you slide
Comrade
$500
  • Logo included in the sponsorship slideshow
  • 1 complimentary ticket (available upon request, please email [email protected])
