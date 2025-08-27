IBJ 5th Anniversary Liberation Gala

Black Wall Street Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
- Shared table (4guests)
- Name/logo on signage for the Black Wall Street showcase area
- Recognition in event program
- Listing on website under “Marketplace Sponsors”
- Group social media thank-you post
- Two “Torn Apart” books signed by Dorothy Roberts.
- Shared table (4guests)
- Name/logo on signage for the Black Wall Street showcase area
- Recognition in event program
- Listing on website under “Marketplace Sponsors”
- Group social media thank-you post
- Two “Torn Apart” books signed by Dorothy Roberts.